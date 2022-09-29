AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
ANL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.07%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
EFERT 78.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.25%)
EPCL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.1%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
GTECH 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.63%)
PAEL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PRL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.95%)
TPLP 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
TREET 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
TRG 125.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.76%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,610 Decreased By -196.3 (-1.24%)
KSE100 41,435 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -57.7 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rebounds from two-month low as dollar weakens

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices recovered from a more than two-month low on Wednesday after the dollar weakened, with worries over a likely recession and sliding metals demand capping gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.3% at $7,451.0 a tonne by 1615 GMT after falling as much as 1.8% to its weakest since July 21.

The dollar earlier hit a fresh two-decade high against a basket of currencies, but eased into the red after the Bank of England stepped in to prop up the gilt market.

A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Despite copper’s bounce, investors were still wary of the impact on demand of a potential recession.

“The big issue that we’re facing right now that the conviction of central banks to raise rates aggressively is putting a lot of doubt into the strength of the economy,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

“The fear of elevated recession risk is hurting expectations for demand for base metals right now.” Also supporting metals were inventory levels, with most base metals stocks very low in historical terms at a time many smelters are cutting back production. Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro’s said on Tuesday it would reduce output at two of its local plants.

LME lead was the biggest gainer, surging 5.4% to $1,842.50 a tonne after prices fell to a level that would threaten profitability of secondary smelters and potentially spur shutdowns, a trader said.

The discount of LME cash nickel to the three-month contract climbed to $167 a tonne on Monday, the highest on a closing basis since Nov. 2008, which one trader attributed to expectations of more supply moving into LME warehouses. The discount eased to $135 by Tuesday’s close.

Goldman Sachs slashed price forecasts for nickel this week, saying it expected European nickel demand to tumble around 30% during the rest of 2022 and into 2023.

LME three-month nickel added 0.4% to $21,945 a tonne, aluminium advanced 1% to $2,135.50, zinc climbed 0.9% to $2,888 and tin gained 0.6% to $20,800.

aluminium Copper prices Goldman Sachs Dollar LME

Comments

1000 characters

Copper rebounds from two-month low as dollar weakens

FCA staggering of Discos, KE: PD seeks Cabinet’s ex-post facto approval

Leaked audiotapes: Rana-led body likely to probe deeper

Rs684bn Sept target: FBR required to collect around Rs120bn in 2 days

BJP govt bans Muslim group PFI

No ban on transit trade transactions: SBP

Speculators won’t be allowed to play with PKR: Dar

$10bn may be sought from China during PM’s visit

Cabinet allows TCP to import 0.3m MTs of urea on G2G basis

PM’s aide ‘forcing’ PPIB to facilitate SEL’s project?

NA panel informed: Dasu project won’t be completed by May 2024

Read more stories