AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
ANL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.07%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
EFERT 78.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.25%)
EPCL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.1%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
GTECH 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.63%)
PAEL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PRL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.95%)
TPLP 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
TREET 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
TRG 125.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.76%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,610 Decreased By -196.3 (-1.24%)
KSE100 41,435 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -57.7 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 28, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
B-4               African        Disc           Bulk Shipping Agencies
                  Toucan         Dap            Pvt. Ltd           28-09-2022
B-5               Ariadne        Load           Sirius Logistic    28-09-2022
                                 Clinkers        Pakistan
B-6/B-7           RDO            Disc Load      Riazeda            26-09-2022
                  Endeavour      Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11         Blue           Disc Rock      WMA Ships          26-09-2022
                  Fin            Phosphate      Care Services
B-11/B-12         Mackenzie      Disc General   Sea Hawks Asia
                                 Cargo          Global Pvt. Ltd    28-09-2022
B-14/B-13         Evangelia D    Disc.          Wilhelmsen         23-09-2022
                                 Petcoke         Ship Services
B-15/B-14         Stamford       Disc           International Ports &
                  Eagle          Petcoke        Ships Service      23-09-2022
B-16/B-17         African        Disc           Pakistan National
                   Isabelle      Urea           Shipping Corp.     16-09-2022
Nmb-1             Al             Load Animal    N. S Shipping      23-06-2022
                  Davi           Feed           Line
Nmb-2             Al             Load Wheat     Latif Trading      26-07-2022
                  Fager-1        Straw           Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25         Belforest      Disc           Sea Trade          22-09-2022
                                 Lentils        Shipping
B-27/B-26         Ym             Disc Load      In Shipping        27-09-2022
                  Excellence      Container     Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
RDO Endeavour     28-09-2022     Disc Load                    Riazeda Pvt Ltd
                                 Container
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Torm              28-09-2022     D/15000 Soya                   Alpine Marine
 Australia                        Bean Oil                           Services
Nave              29-09-2022     D/55000 Mogas                 Trans Maritime
Estella                                                              Pvt. Ltd
Conti             29-09-2022     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
 Annapurna                                                            Express
Osaka             29-09-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Express                                                              Pakistan
Kmtc              29-09-2022     D/L Container                  United Marine
 Colombo                                                               Agency
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Teera Bhum        28-09-2022     Container Ship                             -
Ocean
Juipter           28-09-2022     Tanker                                     -
Baltic Bridge     28-09-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              BelSouth       Coal           Alpine          Sep. 26, 2022
PIBT              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Saehan         Palm           Alpine          Sep. 26, 2022
                  Liberty        oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Nil
QICT              Maersk         Containers     GAC             Sep. 27, 2022
                  Sentosa
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              America        Containers     MSC             Sep. 27, 2022
                                                Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Velos          Gasoline       Alpine          Sep. 26, 2022
                  Sapphire
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Livita         Wheat          Bulk            Sep. 27, 2022
                                                 Shipping
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Al-Zubarah        LNG            GSA                            Sep. 28, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Sentosa           Containers     GAC                            Sep. 28, 2022
Velos
Saphire           Gasoline       Alpine                                     -
Saehan
Liberty           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Belsouth          Coal           Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Irenes Ray        Containers     GSA                            Sep. 28, 2022
Alpine Pacific    Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
TRF Kobe          Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Bao Run           Coal           Wilhelmsen                 Waiting for barth
Copenhagen
Eagle             Wheat          Water Link                                 -
CMA CGM
Ivanhoe           Containers     CMA CGM Pak                                -
Jo Redwood        Gasoline       Alpine                                     -
Maritime
Comity            Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Chem
Houston           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Sereno            Mogas          Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping Intelligence Karachi Shipping

Comments

1000 characters

Shipping Intelligence

Cabinet allows TCP to import 0.3m MTs of urea on G2G basis

$10bn may be sought from China during PM’s visit

Speculators won’t be allowed to play with PKR: Dar

Leaked audiotapes: Rana-led body likely to probe deeper

FCA staggering of Discos, KE: PD seeks Cabinet’s ex-post facto approval

Rs684bn Sept target: FBR required to collect around Rs120bn in 2 days

No ban on transit trade transactions: SBP

PM’s aide ‘forcing’ PPIB to facilitate SEL’s project?

NA panel informed: Dasu project won’t be completed by May 2024

Pakistan, EU agree on multifaceted uplift agenda

Read more stories