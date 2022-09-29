Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 28, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= B-4 African Disc Bulk Shipping Agencies Toucan Dap Pvt. Ltd 28-09-2022 B-5 Ariadne Load Sirius Logistic 28-09-2022 Clinkers Pakistan B-6/B-7 RDO Disc Load Riazeda 26-09-2022 Endeavour Container Pvt. Ltd B-10/B-11 Blue Disc Rock WMA Ships 26-09-2022 Fin Phosphate Care Services B-11/B-12 Mackenzie Disc General Sea Hawks Asia Cargo Global Pvt. Ltd 28-09-2022 B-14/B-13 Evangelia D Disc. Wilhelmsen 23-09-2022 Petcoke Ship Services B-15/B-14 Stamford Disc International Ports & Eagle Petcoke Ships Service 23-09-2022 B-16/B-17 African Disc Pakistan National Isabelle Urea Shipping Corp. 16-09-2022 Nmb-1 Al Load Animal N. S Shipping 23-06-2022 Davi Feed Line Nmb-2 Al Load Wheat Latif Trading 26-07-2022 Fager-1 Straw Company ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24/B-25 Belforest Disc Sea Trade 22-09-2022 Lentils Shipping B-27/B-26 Ym Disc Load In Shipping 27-09-2022 Excellence Container Pvt. Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= RDO Endeavour 28-09-2022 Disc Load Riazeda Pvt Ltd Container ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Torm 28-09-2022 D/15000 Soya Alpine Marine Australia Bean Oil Services Nave 29-09-2022 D/55000 Mogas Trans Maritime Estella Pvt. Ltd Conti 29-09-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network Annapurna Express Osaka 29-09-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Express Pakistan Kmtc 29-09-2022 D/L Container United Marine Colombo Agency ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Teera Bhum 28-09-2022 Container Ship - Ocean Juipter 28-09-2022 Tanker - Baltic Bridge 28-09-2022 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT BelSouth Coal Alpine Sep. 26, 2022 PIBT Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Saehan Palm Alpine Sep. 26, 2022 Liberty oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Nil QICT Maersk Containers GAC Sep. 27, 2022 Sentosa ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT America Containers MSC Sep. 27, 2022 Pak ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Velos Gasoline Alpine Sep. 26, 2022 Sapphire ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Livita Wheat Bulk Sep. 27, 2022 Shipping ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Al-Zubarah LNG GSA Sep. 28, 2022 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maersk Sentosa Containers GAC Sep. 28, 2022 Velos Saphire Gasoline Alpine - Saehan Liberty Palm oil Alpine - Belsouth Coal Alpine - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Irenes Ray Containers GSA Sep. 28, 2022 Alpine Pacific Gas oil Alpine - TRF Kobe Palm oil Alpine - Bao Run Coal Wilhelmsen Waiting for barth Copenhagen Eagle Wheat Water Link - CMA CGM Ivanhoe Containers CMA CGM Pak - Jo Redwood Gasoline Alpine - Maritime Comity Palm oil Alpine - Chem Houston Palm oil Alpine - Sereno Mogas Alpine - =============================================================================

