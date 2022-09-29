KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (September 28, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
B-4 African Disc Bulk Shipping Agencies
Toucan Dap Pvt. Ltd 28-09-2022
B-5 Ariadne Load Sirius Logistic 28-09-2022
Clinkers Pakistan
B-6/B-7 RDO Disc Load Riazeda 26-09-2022
Endeavour Container Pvt. Ltd
B-10/B-11 Blue Disc Rock WMA Ships 26-09-2022
Fin Phosphate Care Services
B-11/B-12 Mackenzie Disc General Sea Hawks Asia
Cargo Global Pvt. Ltd 28-09-2022
B-14/B-13 Evangelia D Disc. Wilhelmsen 23-09-2022
Petcoke Ship Services
B-15/B-14 Stamford Disc International Ports &
Eagle Petcoke Ships Service 23-09-2022
B-16/B-17 African Disc Pakistan National
Isabelle Urea Shipping Corp. 16-09-2022
Nmb-1 Al Load Animal N. S Shipping 23-06-2022
Davi Feed Line
Nmb-2 Al Load Wheat Latif Trading 26-07-2022
Fager-1 Straw Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25 Belforest Disc Sea Trade 22-09-2022
Lentils Shipping
B-27/B-26 Ym Disc Load In Shipping 27-09-2022
Excellence Container Pvt. Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
RDO Endeavour 28-09-2022 Disc Load Riazeda Pvt Ltd
Container
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Torm 28-09-2022 D/15000 Soya Alpine Marine
Australia Bean Oil Services
Nave 29-09-2022 D/55000 Mogas Trans Maritime
Estella Pvt. Ltd
Conti 29-09-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network
Annapurna Express
Osaka 29-09-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Express Pakistan
Kmtc 29-09-2022 D/L Container United Marine
Colombo Agency
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Teera Bhum 28-09-2022 Container Ship -
Ocean
Juipter 28-09-2022 Tanker -
Baltic Bridge 28-09-2022 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT BelSouth Coal Alpine Sep. 26, 2022
PIBT Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Saehan Palm Alpine Sep. 26, 2022
Liberty oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Nil
QICT Maersk Containers GAC Sep. 27, 2022
Sentosa
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT America Containers MSC Sep. 27, 2022
Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Velos Gasoline Alpine Sep. 26, 2022
Sapphire
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Livita Wheat Bulk Sep. 27, 2022
Shipping
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Al-Zubarah LNG GSA Sep. 28, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Sentosa Containers GAC Sep. 28, 2022
Velos
Saphire Gasoline Alpine -
Saehan
Liberty Palm oil Alpine -
Belsouth Coal Alpine -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Irenes Ray Containers GSA Sep. 28, 2022
Alpine Pacific Gas oil Alpine -
TRF Kobe Palm oil Alpine -
Bao Run Coal Wilhelmsen Waiting for barth
Copenhagen
Eagle Wheat Water Link -
CMA CGM
Ivanhoe Containers CMA CGM Pak -
Jo Redwood Gasoline Alpine -
Maritime
Comity Palm oil Alpine -
Chem
Houston Palm oil Alpine -
Sereno Mogas Alpine -
=============================================================================
