AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
ANL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.07%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
EFERT 78.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.25%)
EPCL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.1%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
GTECH 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.63%)
PAEL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PRL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.95%)
TPLP 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
TREET 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
TRG 125.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.76%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,610 Decreased By -196.3 (-1.24%)
KSE100 41,435 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -57.7 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Burberry replaces creative chief Riccardo Tisci with Daniel Lee

AFP Published September 28, 2022 Updated September 28, 2022 03:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

LONDON: Burberry said Wednesday that Italian designer Riccardo Tisci will step down this week as creative director, and will be replaced by Briton Daniel Lee who was formerly at Bottega Veneta.

Tisci will leave the group on Friday in an unexpected and sudden departure, having transformed and modernised the British fashion house since his arrival in 2018.

'Riccardo has decided to leave after almost five years, during which he spearheaded Burberry's creative transformation,' it said in a statement.

Under Tisci, the group added that it had 'modernised and elevated its product offer, attracting a younger, more diverse and fashion-forward community of customers'.

Queen Elizabeth’s favourite brands face losing royal warrant

The Italian's Spring-Summer 2023 collection, which was presented this week in London, was his last for Burberry.

Lee, who will now oversee all Burberry collections, will present his debut runway collection at London Fashion Week in February 2023.

"Riccardo has played a pivotal role in repositioning Burberry," noted chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd.

"He has enhanced our creative language, modernised and elevated our product offer and brought a new generation of luxury customers to our brand."

Lee, who was born in Bradford in northern England, will take up his new role on Monday at the group's London headquarters.

He was creative director at Bottega Veneta between 2018 and 2021, when he helped reinvigorate the Italian brand.

Lee has also previously worked at Celine, Maison Margiela, Balenciaga and Donna Karan.

"I am honoured to join Burberry," he said Wednesday.

"Together with the team, we will write the exciting next chapter for this legendary British luxury brand, continuing its historic heritage and building on Riccardo's legacy."

Lee added he was "very excited" to return to London, adding that the British capital "champions pioneering creativity and that continues to inspire me".

Burberry Bottega Veneta London Fashion Week

Comments

1000 characters

Burberry replaces creative chief Riccardo Tisci with Daniel Lee

Appreciation run continues: Pakistan's rupee gains another 0.77% against US dollar

Pakistan dollar bonds slump after Dar vows to bring down interest rates

President Alvi administers oath to Ishaq Dar as federal minister

Afghan Taliban sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat

Dar appears before NAB court, seeks cancellation of arrest warrant

PM Shehbaz lauds outgoing finance minister Miftah over IMF programme revival

Oil prices stable as soaring dollar offset by US output outages

Indian rupee at record low, with central bank likely helping cap slide

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah out of fifth England T20

Five sectors to get power for 9 Cents/kWh for Sept only

Read more stories