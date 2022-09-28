AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
Pakistan-US relations: India asked to refrain from making ‘unwarranted’ comments

28 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Tuesday asked India to refrain from making “unwarranted” comments on the “longstanding and broad-based relationship” between Pakistan and the United States by respecting the basic norms of inter-state relations.

Responding to media questions about unwarranted remarks by Indian Minister for External AffairsJaishaknar, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said that Pakistan has longstanding and broad-based relationship with the United States, which has been vital in promoting peace, security and stability in the region.

In recent months, he added that Pakistan-US relations have become robust and multidimensional, further deepening people-to-people and bilateral ties. He said that both countries are constructively engaged to maintain regional peace and security.

“India is strongly urged to respect basic norms of inter-state relations and refrain from commenting on the bilateral ties between the US and Pakistan. India also needs serious introspection of its diplomatic conduct,” the spokesperson asserted.

Earlier, addressing the Indian community in Washington, Jaishaknar urged the US “to reflect on its ties with Islamabad and the price it has paid for a relationship that has served neither side well.”

“The US is not fooling anyone by saying that the support for Pakistan Air Force’s F-16s was meant for counterterrorism,” Indian media quoted Jaishaknar to have said while referring to the recent US State Department approval of the potential sale of sustainment and related equipment to Pakistan in a deal valued at up to $450 million.

