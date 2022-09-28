AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
Marriott Hotel sponsors PTDC's National Tourism Conference

Published 28 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) hosted a two-day conference to celebrate the World Tourism Day around this year’s theme “Rethinking Tourism”, at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) and Marriott Hotel Islamabad on 26th and 27th September, respectively.

The first day event included a photography competition, painting exhibition, display of tourism stalls, heritage crafts exhibition, youth painting competition, Islamabad sightseeing tour for students and youth at PNCA, followed by a panel discussion on a variety of topics around Tourism in Pakistan.

Asim Ibrahim, Senior Vice President Operations, Hashoo Hotels, was part of the panel discussion regarding tourism development and promotions in Pakistan.

As the sponsors of PTDC National Tourism Conference, the closing session of the conference, including prize distribution of photography and art competition, was held at Marriott Hotel Islamabad, followed by hi-tea arranged by the hotel. The Chief guest at the occasion was Awn Chaudhry, Advisor to the PM on Tourism and Sports.

The event was attended by Aftab ur Rehman Rana, MD PTDC, Regional Director of UNWTO, Pakistan Association of Tour Operators and Ambassadors.

Awn Chaudhry, the chief guest at the conference said “The Tourism sector, which has many opportunities of job creation, has always been the priority of the government of Pakistan. However right now we have to focus on those hit by floods. The nation must be united to support those facing this worst situation of natural disaster.”

