SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures climbed on Tuesday, supported by gains in domestic equities and stronger Shanghai prices, despite continued concerns over a potential global recession weighing on sentiment. Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for March delivery finished 5.8 yen, or 2.6%, higher at 231.5 yen ($1.60) per kg, closing at its highest since mid-August. The OSE’s September contract expired at 219.3 yen per kg on Monday.