AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
AVN 76.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
EFERT 79.83 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.34%)
EPCL 57.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.59%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
GGGL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
GGL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.36%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.86%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
OGDC 76.53 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.63%)
PAEL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
PRL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (10.12%)
TPLP 21.19 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.78%)
TREET 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 127.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 48.3 (1.17%)
BR30 15,806 Increased By 310.9 (2.01%)
KSE100 41,518 Increased By 366.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,562 Increased By 142.1 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Senegal to seek talks with India over rice export ban

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2022 09:45pm
Follow us

DAKAR: Senegal plans to hold talks with India to secure a much-needed rice supply after India banned exports of broken rice globally and imposed tariffs on some other types, the West African nation’s president told business leaders late on Monday.

India and Pakistan are Senegal’s two top sources of rice, a major food staple in the country. Senegal grows only about half the rice it consumes.

India, the world’s biggest rice exporter, banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various other types on Sept. 8 as it tries to boost local supplies and calm prices after below-average monsoon rainfall curtailed planting.

The ban could have a severe impact on countries particularly in the West and Central Africa region that depend on imports to make up for the shortfall in their local production.

“We must open negotiations with the Indian and Pakistani government on broken rice imports,” Senegal’s President Macky Sall told a meeting with business leaders to discuss measures to curb rampant food inflation.

Asia rice: India rates near 18-month high

“I want to remind everyone that Senegal is an exporter of phosphoric acid which allows India to make its fertilizer,” Sall added, saying Senegal should get some exemption for that reason.

Although Senegal has increased its local rice production to more than 1.2 million tonnes annually from around 200,000 tonnes in 2007, it still needs to import over a million tonnes a year to meet local demand, which is more than 2 million tonnes, according to government data.

West Africa has faced its worst food crisis on record this year, with millions going hungry due to poor harvests and insecurity, while the war in Ukraine has made the region especially vulnerable to food price hikes and shortages.

Rice export Senegal rice price rice market Asian Rice

Comments

1000 characters

Senegal to seek talks with India over rice export ban

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator ahead of becoming new finance minister

Pakistan's rupee registers third successive gain, appreciates 1.3% against US dollar

Former president Asif Ali Zardari shifted to Karachi hospital amid health concerns

Oil up $2 a barrel from multi-month low on US Gulf supply cuts, softer dollar

Blinken urges Pakistan to seek China debt relief after floods

FBR enables 'refund adjustment tab' in tax return forms

Relations with Pakistan, India stands on its own: US State Department

Stage set for Dar: Miftah Ismail hands in written resignation

ADB plans $14bn program to ease food crisis in Asia and the Pacific

No objections on return of Maryam’s passport, NAB tells LHC

Read more stories