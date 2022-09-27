AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
AVN 76.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
EFERT 79.83 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.34%)
EPCL 57.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.59%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
GGGL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
GGL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.36%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.86%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
OGDC 76.53 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.63%)
PAEL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
PRL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (10.12%)
TPLP 21.19 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.78%)
TREET 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 127.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 48.3 (1.17%)
BR30 15,806 Increased By 310.9 (2.01%)
KSE100 41,518 Increased By 366.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,562 Increased By 142.1 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund hires banks for debut green bonds

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2022 06:35pm
Follow us

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has hired banks including Citi and JPMorgan to arrange a debut issuance of multi-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated green bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month that PIF would issue the long-planned green bonds this month or in October.

BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, mandated as joint global coordinators and active bookrunners, will organise investor calls starting on Tuesday.

A debut issuance in tranches of five, 10 and potentially a longer-dated tenor will follow, subject to market conditions. The issuance will be under GACI First Investment Company and guaranteed by PIF.

PIF has $608 billion in assets under management, according to an investor presentation seen by Reuters, not including the February transfer of a 4% stake in oil giant Aramco to the fund.

“PIF is acting as the key vehicle to achieve KSA (the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) green aspirations,” the presentation said, referring to an ambitious economic reform agenda to wean the economy off oil.

The fund, which aims to grow its assets under management to more than $1 trillion by 2025, expects to invest over $10 billion by 2026 in eligible green projects, including renewable energy, clean transport and sustainable water management, the presentation said.

This includes $4.4 billion for NEOM, a futuristic city being built in the desert. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in July its first phase would cost 1.2 trillion riyals ($318.98 billion), and that it would be publicly listed in 2024.

PIF had $21 billion in gross debt at the end of June and $45 billion in cash and cash equivalents. It also had $86 billion in treasury assets and $5 billion undrawn from a revolving credit facility, from which $10 billion was withdrawn in June, the presentation showed.

Credit Agricole, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Mizuho, SMBC Nikko, SNB Capital , Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are also active bookrunners on the green bonds.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund PIF

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund hires banks for debut green bonds

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator ahead of becoming new finance minister

Pakistan's rupee registers third successive gain, appreciates 1.3% against US dollar

Blinken urges Pakistan to seek China debt relief after floods

Relations with Pakistan, India stands on its own: US State Department

Stage set for Dar: Miftah Ismail hands in written resignation

ADB plans $14bn program to ease food crisis in Asia and the Pacific

No objections on return of Maryam’s passport, NAB tells LHC

Oil rises from 9-month low on U.S. Gulf supply cuts, softer dollar

Fed's Evans sees interest rates at 4.25-4.5% by year end

Pakistan invites Japanese investment in renewable energy

Read more stories