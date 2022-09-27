AGL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (7.29%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.29%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
EFERT 78.75 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.94%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.82%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
GGGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
GGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
GTECH 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.36%)
MLCF 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 74.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.32%)
PAEL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
PRL 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.98%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
TPL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
TPLP 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.71%)
TREET 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
TRG 127.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.51%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
WAVES 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,138 Increased By 12 (0.29%)
BR30 15,623 Increased By 127.6 (0.82%)
KSE100 41,285 Increased By 133.1 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,461 Increased By 41.5 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields hit new multi-year highs

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2022 01:22pm
Follow us

LONDON: Euro zone government bond yields rose to new multi-year highs on Tuesday as investors positioned for more interest rate rises and the impact from the UK’s “mini budget” continued to reverberate around financial markets.

In early European trading, yields rose between 2 and 5 basis points in most markets, with the German 10-year yield briefly at a new nearly 11-year high of 2.142%.

Italian yields rose more markedly with the 10-year yield up 8 basis points at 4.6% after briefly topping 4.7%, following big moves on Monday after a rightist coalition won a clear majority in Sunday’s elections.

Giorgia Meloni looks set to become Italy’s first female prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two, inheriting one of the euro zone’s biggest debt burdens at a time of rising interest rates and slowing economic growth.

Four members of the European Central Bank Governing Council (GC) are due to speak on Tuesday.

UniCredit analysts note that this includes two members at the dovish end and two considered centrists of current monetary policy.

“It will be interesting to see if and how their rhetoric will shed any light on the debate within the GC after the big (and strangely unanimous) hike of 75 basis points earlier this month,” the analysts said in a research note.

US Federal Reserve officials on Monday sounded another hawkish note, saying their priority remained controlling domestic inflation, even with elevated market volatility.

Stocks tumble, dollar soars and bonds plunge as recession fears grow

The closely watched spread between Italian and German yields widened to as high as 265 basis points in initial trading before falling below 250 bps, still the highest since July.

Markets will be watching closely for the ECB’s take on the rise in Italian yields.

On Monday ECB President Christine Lagarde said the bank won’t use its latest emergency scheme to buy the bonds of countries that make “policy errors”, in response to a question about Italy’s likely next government.

Investors were also in a nervous mood after the dramatic selloff in British government bonds sparked by a series of tax cuts the UK government announced Friday that would be paid for by more public borrowing.

The prospect of tens of billions of pound more in borrowing rattled markets and sent sterling to record lows. Expectations for interest rate rises have soared in recent days, which some analysts say have gone too far.

“We see a reasonable chance that investors will regard those peak levels as toppish and that there is little incentive to price in even higher expectations at this stage. Growth worries appear to have been completely ignored in recent days,” UniCredit analysts said.

Euro zone government bond yields German 10-year yield

Comments

1000 characters

Euro zone bond yields hit new multi-year highs

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers another gain

Dar returns to bring ‘Darnomics’ back to life

Leaked audiotapes: PM, COAS, others to meet tomorrow

NOCs to CPPs selling power to national grid to be evoked

Oil rises as focus turns to possible supply cuts

Nadra to build data exchange layer for govt agencies

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

New finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

110 mmcfd gas may be diverted from GTPS to fertilizer plants

KE in talks with PLL about supply of gas: CEO

Read more stories