Dar returns to bring ‘Darnomics’ back to life

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, together with Ishaq Dar, returned to the country on Monday after attending the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York during his week-long official visit to the United States and a stopover in London.

The special plane carrying the prime minister and his delegation landed at Nur Khan Airbase on Monday evening which also included Dar who has been nominated to be the next finance minister.

Dar returned to the country after a five-year self-exile in London and the decision to return was taken in a consultative meeting on Sunday in London with former prime minister and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

During the meeting, Miftah Ismail tendered his resignation and Dar was nominated as the new finance minister.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz during his visit from September 20 to September 26 addressed the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, besides holding meetings with his counterparts from various countries, as well as, heads of the international financial institutions, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

