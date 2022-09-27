AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Sep 27, 2022
Floods, global issues: Senate session will continue for three weeks

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD: The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate decided that the current session of the Senate would continue for three weeks and it would take up discussion on the current situation of important national issues including floods as well as international issues.

The HBAC met with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House on Monday. The committee discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the 321st Session of the Senate.

Besides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on the current situation of important national and international issues. The HBAC decided that the current session would continue for three weeks.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Leader of Opposition Dr Shehzad Waseem, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chief Whip, Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Mirza Muhammad Afridi HBAC Floods in Pakistan

