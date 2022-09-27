AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
German team interested in setting up greenfield power plant

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2022 04:06am
LAHORE: A German delegation, which is currently on a visit to the provincial metropolis, has shown interest for setting up a green field power plant and a formal MoU is expected to be signed between the German company and Punjab government.

The German delegation has intended to install a plant to produce electricity through garbage in Lahore with investment of billions of rupees. This will generate employment opportunities for 5,000 people.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a meeting with the German company delegation directed for early settle the matters to install waste to energy power plant projects. Punjab will get cheap electricity from the green field power plant and for implementation on the said project a formal MoU will be signed with the German company, he said.

The CM directed the concerned officials to give a final shape to the salient features of the project at the earliest, adding that all the concerned departments should expeditiously settle affairs for signing the MoU. He assured that transparent work will be done with regard to this project at every level.

He emphasized that installation of environment-friendly power plant is the need of time in the perspective of climate change as it will enable to cope up with smog and environment pollution.

He revealed that investment of billions of rupees will be made in Punjab and it will create employment opportunities. He highlighted that it would also facilitate to get rid of the problem to discard waste and asserted that no delay should be made in doing paper work of the project.

