All hospitals to be converted to solar energy, Imran Khan told

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Monday held a detailed meeting at Chief Minister’s Office to discuss the prevailing political situation, development schemes and solutions to problems being faced by the people.

Imran Khan appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government for the rehabilitation of the flood-hit population and to save educational institutions from drug addiction. The Punjab government’s aid package would ensure early rehabilitation of the affected families, he said.

He regretted that the past government has committed enmity with the people by stopping welfare-oriented programmes. The welfare schemes should be accelerated to provide necessary relief to the people, he stressed.

The CM apprised Imran Khan that all hospitals in the province would be converted to solar energy in phases. Briefing about the Punjab Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 2022, the CM said that strict legislation was being enacted to make educational institutions drug-free. Strict punishment would be proposed for selling drugs in higher education institutions, he added.

The government was legislating to keep the minimum punishment up to two years and maximum life imprisonment while the owners, as well as employees, would be responsible for selling and use of drugs in educational institutions, he said.

The CM said that heirs of those who died due to rains and floods have been given one million rupees per person. The aid amount has been increased to redress damages to houses, crops, and livestock, he said and added that new development schemes were also being started according to Imran Khan’s vision as the welfare of the common man was a focal point of the Punjab government.

Senior Minister Aslam Iqbal, Minister for Specialized Healthcare Dr Yasmin Rashid, former federal minister Hammad Azhar, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Ch Iftikhar Ghumman, Wasim Ramey, Mudassar Machiana, Chief Secretary and others were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022