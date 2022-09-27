KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 19.671 billion and the number of lots traded at 18,533.

Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 6.891 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 5.521 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 2.616 billion), Crude (PKR 2.032 billion), DJ (PKR 1.056 billion), Silver (PKR 649.865 million), Platinum (PKR 270.941 million), Natural Gas (PKR 259.021 million), SP500 (PKR 226.53 million), Copper (PKR 115.467 million), Japan Equity (PKR 18.942 million) and Brent (PKR 14.324 million).

