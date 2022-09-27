KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 26, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 23-09-2022
OP-3 Jag Disc Alpine Marine 24-09-2022
Pooja Mogas Services
B-5 Ocean - Highseas 25-09-2022
Jupiter Shipping Pvt Ltd
B-7/B-6 Safeen Disc Load Feeder 24-09-2022
Pearl Container Logistic
B-11/B-12 Bulk Disc Pakistan National
Mustique Wheat Shipping Corp. 14-09-2022
B-14/B-13 Evangelia D Disc Wilhelmsen 23-09-2022
Petcoke Ship Services
B-15/B-14 Stamford Disc International 23-09-2022
Eagle Petcoke Ports &
Ships Service
B-16/B-17 African Disc Pakistan National
Isabelle Urea Shipping Corp. 16-09-2022
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25 Belforest Disc Sea Trade 22-09-2022
Lentils Shipping
B-27/B-26 Navios Disc Load Ocean Sea 24-09-2022
Jasmine Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd
B-28/B-29 RDO Disc Load Riazeda 25-09-2022
Endeavour Container Pvt. Ltd
B-30/B-29 Teera Disc Load Cosco Shipping 25-09-2022
Bhum Container Lines Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Jag Pooja 26-09-2022 Disc. Mogas Alpine Marine
Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Global Elegance 26-09-2022 L/3000 Lube Oil East Wind
Shipping Company
Torm 27-09-2022 D/15000 Soya Alpine Marine
Australia Bean Oil Services
Baltic 27-09-2022 D/L Container CMA CGM
Bridge Pakistan
African 27-09-2022 D/30250 DAP Bulk Shipping
Toucan Agencies
Mackenzie 27-09-2022 D/14350 General Sea Hawks
Cargo Asia Global
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Great Profit 26-09-2022 General Cargo -
Long Beach
Trader 26-09-2022 Container Ship -
Bordo Mavi 26-09-2022 Fertilizer -
Xin
Shanghai 26-09-2022 Container Ship -
Seaspan
Chiba 26-09-2022 Container Ship -
Al Shaffiah 26-09-2022 Tanker -
Northern
Dextrerity 26-09-2022 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Nil
MW-2 Pan Steel Maritime Sep. 23, 2022
Begonia Coil Agency
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT CL Coal Wilhemsen Sep. 24, 2022
Yingna He
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Lotus Containers CMA Sep. 25, 2022
CGM
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Hafnia Gas oil Transmarine Sep. 24, 2022
Lene
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Christos Wheat Bulk Sep. 15, 2022
Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL
Calypso Gas LPG Ocean World Sep. 25, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Meratus
Jayawijaya Containers GAC Sep. 26, 2022
Hafnia Lene Gas oil Transmarine -
Lotus Containers CMA CGM -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Pan Begonia Steel Coil Maritime Agency Sep. 26, 2022
CL Yingna
He Coal Wilhemsen -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Al-Zubarah LNG GSA Sep. 26, 2022
Velos
Sapphire Gasoline Alpine -
BelSouth Coal Alpine -
Bao Run Coal Wilhelmsen Waiting for barth
Copenhagen
Eagle Wheat Water Link -
Alpine
Pacific Gas oil Alpine -
Livita Wheat Bulk Shipping -
CMA CGM
Ivanhoe Containers CMA CGM Pak -
Saehan
Liberty Palm oil Alpine -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Jasmine Containers MSC Pak Sep. 26, 2022
Maersk
Brooklyn Containers Maersk -
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments