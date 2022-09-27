AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 26, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Shipping Corp.     23-09-2022
OP-3              Jag            Disc           Alpine Marine      24-09-2022
                  Pooja          Mogas          Services
B-5               Ocean          -              Highseas           25-09-2022
                  Jupiter                       Shipping   Pvt Ltd
B-7/B-6           Safeen         Disc Load      Feeder             24-09-2022
                  Pearl          Container      Logistic
B-11/B-12         Bulk           Disc           Pakistan National
                  Mustique       Wheat          Shipping Corp.     14-09-2022
B-14/B-13         Evangelia D    Disc           Wilhelmsen         23-09-2022
                                 Petcoke        Ship Services
B-15/B-14         Stamford       Disc           International      23-09-2022
                  Eagle          Petcoke        Ports &
                                                Ships Service
B-16/B-17         African        Disc           Pakistan National
                  Isabelle       Urea           Shipping Corp.     16-09-2022
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25         Belforest      Disc           Sea Trade          22-09-2022
                                 Lentils        Shipping
B-27/B-26         Navios         Disc Load      Ocean Sea          24-09-2022
                  Jasmine        Container       Shipping Pvt. Ltd
B-28/B-29         RDO            Disc Load      Riazeda            25-09-2022
                  Endeavour      Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-30/B-29         Teera          Disc Load      Cosco Shipping     25-09-2022
                  Bhum           Container      Lines Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Jag Pooja         26-09-2022     Disc. Mogas                    Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Global Elegance   26-09-2022     L/3000 Lube Oil                    East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Torm              27-09-2022     D/15000 Soya                   Alpine Marine
Australia                        Bean Oil                            Services
Baltic            27-09-2022     D/L Container                        CMA CGM
Bridge                                                               Pakistan
African           27-09-2022     D/30250 DAP                    Bulk Shipping
Toucan                                                               Agencies
Mackenzie         27-09-2022     D/14350 General                    Sea Hawks
                                  Cargo                           Asia Global
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Great Profit      26-09-2022     General Cargo                              -
Long Beach
Trader            26-09-2022     Container Ship                             -
Bordo Mavi        26-09-2022     Fertilizer                                 -
Xin
Shanghai          26-09-2022     Container Ship                             -
Seaspan
Chiba             26-09-2022     Container Ship                             -
Al Shaffiah       26-09-2022     Tanker                                     -
Northern
Dextrerity        26-09-2022     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Nil
MW-2              Pan            Steel          Maritime        Sep. 23, 2022
                  Begonia        Coil            Agency
MW-4              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              CL             Coal           Wilhemsen       Sep. 24, 2022
                  Yingna He
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Lotus          Containers     CMA             Sep. 25, 2022
                                                CGM
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Hafnia         Gas oil        Transmarine     Sep. 24, 2022
                   Lene
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Christos       Wheat          Bulk            Sep. 15, 2022
                                                Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL
Calypso Gas       LPG            Ocean World                    Sep. 25, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Meratus
Jayawijaya        Containers     GAC                            Sep. 26, 2022
Hafnia Lene       Gas oil        Transmarine                                -
Lotus             Containers     CMA CGM                                    -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Pan Begonia       Steel Coil     Maritime Agency                Sep. 26, 2022
CL Yingna
He                Coal           Wilhemsen                                  -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Al-Zubarah        LNG            GSA                            Sep. 26, 2022
Velos
Sapphire          Gasoline       Alpine                                     -
BelSouth          Coal           Alpine                                     -
Bao Run           Coal           Wilhelmsen                 Waiting for barth
Copenhagen
Eagle             Wheat          Water Link                                 -
Alpine
Pacific           Gas oil        Alpine                                     -
Livita            Wheat          Bulk Shipping                              -
CMA CGM
Ivanhoe           Containers     CMA CGM Pak                                -
Saehan
Liberty           Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
MSC
Jasmine           Containers     MSC Pak                        Sep. 26, 2022
Maersk
Brooklyn          Containers     Maersk                                     -
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shipping Intelligence

