KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 26, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Shipping Corp. 23-09-2022 OP-3 Jag Disc Alpine Marine 24-09-2022 Pooja Mogas Services B-5 Ocean - Highseas 25-09-2022 Jupiter Shipping Pvt Ltd B-7/B-6 Safeen Disc Load Feeder 24-09-2022 Pearl Container Logistic B-11/B-12 Bulk Disc Pakistan National Mustique Wheat Shipping Corp. 14-09-2022 B-14/B-13 Evangelia D Disc Wilhelmsen 23-09-2022 Petcoke Ship Services B-15/B-14 Stamford Disc International 23-09-2022 Eagle Petcoke Ports & Ships Service B-16/B-17 African Disc Pakistan National Isabelle Urea Shipping Corp. 16-09-2022 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24/B-25 Belforest Disc Sea Trade 22-09-2022 Lentils Shipping B-27/B-26 Navios Disc Load Ocean Sea 24-09-2022 Jasmine Container Shipping Pvt. Ltd B-28/B-29 RDO Disc Load Riazeda 25-09-2022 Endeavour Container Pvt. Ltd B-30/B-29 Teera Disc Load Cosco Shipping 25-09-2022 Bhum Container Lines Pak ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Jag Pooja 26-09-2022 Disc. Mogas Alpine Marine Services ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Global Elegance 26-09-2022 L/3000 Lube Oil East Wind Shipping Company Torm 27-09-2022 D/15000 Soya Alpine Marine Australia Bean Oil Services Baltic 27-09-2022 D/L Container CMA CGM Bridge Pakistan African 27-09-2022 D/30250 DAP Bulk Shipping Toucan Agencies Mackenzie 27-09-2022 D/14350 General Sea Hawks Cargo Asia Global ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Great Profit 26-09-2022 General Cargo - Long Beach Trader 26-09-2022 Container Ship - Bordo Mavi 26-09-2022 Fertilizer - Xin Shanghai 26-09-2022 Container Ship - Seaspan Chiba 26-09-2022 Container Ship - Al Shaffiah 26-09-2022 Tanker - Northern Dextrerity 26-09-2022 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Nil MW-2 Pan Steel Maritime Sep. 23, 2022 Begonia Coil Agency MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT CL Coal Wilhemsen Sep. 24, 2022 Yingna He ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Lotus Containers CMA Sep. 25, 2022 CGM ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Hafnia Gas oil Transmarine Sep. 24, 2022 Lene ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Christos Wheat Bulk Sep. 15, 2022 Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Calypso Gas LPG Ocean World Sep. 25, 2022 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Meratus Jayawijaya Containers GAC Sep. 26, 2022 Hafnia Lene Gas oil Transmarine - Lotus Containers CMA CGM - ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Pan Begonia Steel Coil Maritime Agency Sep. 26, 2022 CL Yingna He Coal Wilhemsen - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Al-Zubarah LNG GSA Sep. 26, 2022 Velos Sapphire Gasoline Alpine - BelSouth Coal Alpine - Bao Run Coal Wilhelmsen Waiting for barth Copenhagen Eagle Wheat Water Link - Alpine Pacific Gas oil Alpine - Livita Wheat Bulk Shipping - CMA CGM Ivanhoe Containers CMA CGM Pak - Saehan Liberty Palm oil Alpine - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= MSC Jasmine Containers MSC Pak Sep. 26, 2022 Maersk Brooklyn Containers Maersk - =============================================================================

