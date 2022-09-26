AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
NAB asks victims of fake housing society to submit compensation claims

APP Published 26 Sep, 2022 06:07am
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the citizens cheated by Faisal Ali Khan and others, the owners of an illegal cooperative housing society, to submit their compensation claims by October 4.

According to an official announcement of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the bureau has started investigations against the owners of the fake housing society, which was situated at Kaka Sahib Road, Badrashi, District Nowshera on the allegations of receiving money from the people through fraudulent means by promising them plots in the aforementioned housing scheme.

The NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has set a deadline to ascertain the total amount of the fraud. It has asked the victims to submit their applications on a stamp paper along with copies of their agreements and computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs), authentic copies of original documents and payment receipts to Deputy Director (Coordination), Investigation Wing,II, NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PDA Complex, Block III, Phase V, Hayatabad, Peshawar within the stipulated time.

NAB KP NAB fake housing society

