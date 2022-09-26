BoP partners with LUMS for digital innovation

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BoP) and LUMS entered into an arrangement to create a roadmap for digital innovation and customer experience. The Innovation Centre aims to turn challenges into opportunities facing digital ecosystems in various sectors including payments, lending, Agri, Insurance & Education.

Zafar Masud (President & CEO – The Bank of Punjab) said, “I strongly believe in customer centricity; digital space is a powerful way to help serve our customers by giving them access to our products and services anytime anywhere.

We embarked on a digital journey over one and a half years ago, setting up a digital challenger bank, unveiling the digital brand “digiBOP” and launching state of the art digital platform. Partnering with LUMS and incubation centres will act as a catalyst in achieving our digital innovation drive and there couldn’t be a better collaboration possible.”

Dr Arshad Ahmad (VC LUMS), spoke highly of BoP’s inspirational journey in several domains and sectors and congratulated his senior team to take personal interest in this vital collaboration with LUMS. He added, “This partnership has the potential to usher digital transformation and platform learning on campus and beyond, for students to become familiar with FinTech solutions, leverage their entrepreneurial dreams and make a contribution in the growing IT and ed-tech sector in Pakistan.”

Expressing his thoughts Nauman Zaffar (Project Director at the National Incubation Centre Lahore) said, “NICL’s partnership with BOP to establish this FinTech Digital Experience and Innovation Centre allows a unique co-creation opportunity where industry knowledge of BOP combined with the energy, capability and drive of NICL startups, and expert advice from LUMS faculty in deep-tech and digitization to allow quick conversion of new ideas to market-ready products.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022