Business community lauded for helping flood victims: Governor underlines need for continuation of economic policies

LAHORE: Terming continuation of policies very important for promotion of economic activities, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Sunday that the country was going through difficult times due to economic challenges and widespread devastation caused by the flash floods.

He said this while talking to a delegation of traders, led by Chairman Tajran Ittehad Group Lahore Muhammad Abu Bakar met him at Governor House. During the meeting, the problems faced by the traders, roads infrastructure, encroachments and other issues were discussed.

Speaking on this occasion, the Governor said that business activities create employment opportunities in the country and the country develops. Continuity of policies is very important for promotion of economic activities in the country, he added.

He stated that the biggest task at the moment was extending help and rehabilitation of the flood victims. Appreciating the role of the business community in the development of the country as well as welfare works, he said that the business community had always enthusiastically participated in the welfare works in every difficult time. He stated that traders were playing an active role in helping the flood victims.

The delegation included Sahar Mirza President Women Wing, M. Waqar Chaudhry General Secretary, Zaid Bin Sajjad Senior Vice President, Senior Vice Chairman Shahid Khan, Senior Vice President Mumtaz Khan, Malik Shahroz, Vice President Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Saqib Butt Media In charge and Waqas Bhatti Media Coordinator.

Meanwhile, the Governor in a statement on National ‘Newspaper Reading Day’ said that newspaper is a means of providing authentic information and analysis on various topics. The young generation should especially develop the habit of newspaper reading. The young generation can increase their knowledge and vocabulary through the habit of reading newspapers, he added. He said the importance of print media was not declined in the age of digital media. He added that the newspapers are still the authentic source of news and information.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022