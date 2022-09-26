AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Flood-hit Balochistan faces viral disease epidemic

Published 26 Sep, 2022
Follow us

QUETTA: Flood-hit Balochistan faces a viral disease epidemic as 3963 new cases of viral disease epidemic diarrhea, skin infections, malaria has been reported in the last 24 hours, according to a report on Sunday.

According to a report Balochistan reported 3,963 new cases of viral diseases in the last 24 hours. 947 diarrhea cases, 77 cholera cases, 1055 cases of respiratory infections, 165 eye infections, and 675 malaria cases, while 1043 skin infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan and Sindh have been under attack by viral diseases after floods caused devastation in the two provinces.

The number of malaria cases in the country had gone up to 229.

Baluchistan’s death toll amid floods reached 322 with 12 more reported dead, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported.

According to the PDMA, over 500,000 cattle have been reported dead, and 185,000 homes have been damaged amid the calamity. 65,000 homes were completely demolished while 120,000 were partially damaged, the PDMA told.

103 dams have also been damaged due to heavy rainfall and flooding in the province while crops on over 900,000 acres of land were also damaged. 2,198 km of roads and 22 bridges have also been damaged amid the calamity.

