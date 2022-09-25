AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Sep 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
PTI stages protest

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2022 06:01am
ISLAMABAD: A large number of people from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Saturday took to the street on the call given by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to register their protest against delay in holding “general elections, skyrocketing inflation, and sinking economy due to flawed policies of the ruling government”.

The peaceful protesters holding banners and placards against the government gathered outside the Mehran gate of Fatima Jinnah Park where large screen had also been set to telecast the speech of PTI chairman Imran Khan who addressed a mammoth crowed in Rahimyar Khan.

The protesters led by local PTI leaders chanted slogans against the incumbent rulers for what they said “willfully destabilizing the country by weakening the economy to get themselves freed from billions of rupees graft case through shadowy legislation”.

The PTI leaders made hard-hitting speeches, and called upon the people to come out in larger numbers to press the government for announcing early elections as party party chairman is expected to announce a long march onto Islamabad soon.

They said that the only solution to the issues confronting the country and its people is nothing but snap polls, adding the only solution to get rid of the corrupt rulers is elections the sooner the better.

The people belonging to various background who participated in the rally said that they will stand by Imran Khan, saying he is the only leader who can steer the country out of the prevailing political and economic crises.

They said that the skyrocketing inflation has made simply impossible for the common man to make both ends meeting, adding if the rulers had cared about the plight of the masses they would have given relief to them.

They said that no one at the helm of affairs is serious about the issues confronting the masses as they have come into power to get themselves freed from the corruption cases pending against themselves before different NAB and other courts.

