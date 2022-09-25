AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
NLC chief reviews work on CBD infrastructure

Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2022 06:01am
LAHORE: Director General of the National Logistics Cell (NLC) Major General Yousaf Jamal visited the Central Business District (CBD) Punjab to review infrastructural work in progress.

The chief operating officer of the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), Brigadier (retd) Mansoor Janjua, Riaz Hussain, Executive Director Technical, (PCBDDA) and the support staff of CBD Punjab were also present.

The DG NLC was given a detailed briefing about the progress of the ongoing construction work by Riaz Hussain, Executive Director Technical, PCBDDA. During the briefing, he talked about the completion of the excavation, column work, steel fixtures and concrete pouring for the raft of the under-construction parking plaza along with the overall infrastructure work in progress.

Talking on the occasion, Brigadier (retd) Mansoor Janjua, Chief Operating Officer of PCBDDA, said, the pace of the construction of parking plaza and infrastructure work of phase 1 is very encouraging. “We have a healthy working relationship with NLC and our other consultants onboard with their continuous support. We will deliver a world-class amenity to the residents of the district.”

While sharing his views, the DG NLC said: “I can witness the progress in the construction of the parking plaza and infrastructure development. The synchronization between the consultants and CBD Punjab site support team is laudable which has made the construction work flawless”. He further added that as a contractor NLC will ensure that international standards are being implemented throughout the construction process.

High-end quality standards and procedures are being observed during the construction of the parking plaza and infrastructure development at the CBD Punjab site, which is a step forward in turning the dream of an economically stable Pakistan into reality.

