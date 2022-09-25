AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Tahir Jahangir elected chairman of TMA for 2022-23

Press Release Published 25 Sep, 2022 06:01am
KARACHI: Secretariat of this Association feels pleasure to share that renowned & veteran businessman Tahir Jahangir of M/s Hala Enterprises, has been elected unopposed for the Chairmanship of TMA for the term of 2022-23 while Syed Usman Ali of M/s Silver Textile, has been elected as a senior vice Chairman and Habib Anwer Shaikh of M/s Saad Textile Mills (Pvt.) Ltd, elected as a vice Chairman of the Association.

On the occasion of Annual General meeting which was held on 24th September 2022, the members of Central Executive Committee & senior members of the Association congratulated Tahir Jahangir and assured him of their full support and cooperation for him to resolve the issues. We all pray for your success and perform remarkable work during your tenure of chairmanship for the entire industry.

Newly elected Chairman of the Association expressed, “I will try my best to serve the Export Oriented Sector according to the guidelines of my team as well as senior members of the Association. I would take all possible steps for the betterment and growth of the export industry.

First priority of our new team is to make sure that sufficient raw material is available for the Textile Sector, uninterrupted supply of gas and continuation of concessionary rate for the utilities of the Export Sector and continuation of DLTL scheme which has expired on 30 June 2021. These have a significant role for the growth of Textile sector as well as to achieve the export target set by the Government.”

