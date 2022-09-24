Dubai’s DP World CEO visits Pakistan, announces multimillion dollar donation for flood relief

Dubai-based DP World, one of the largest port operators in the world, has said it will make a multimillion dollar donation to help Pakistan cope with the destruction caused by the devastating floods and support its citizens in this difficult time.

This was announced on Friday by the company’s CEO, Sheikh Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, on a trip to Pakistan, The CEO made the trip on the invitation of Pakistani celebrity and entrepreneur Fakhr-e-Alam, who himself is based in Dubai.

Talking to media at a local hotel in Karachi, Sulayem said the company will announce the exact amount it would donate in due course, adding that DP World, which specialises in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services and free trade zones, will be working in cooperation with the Pakistan Army to conduct relief work.

“More countries should come forward too to support Pakistan come out of this crisis,” he said, noting that the full impact of the devastation caused by rains and floods cannot be gauged by just media reports.

Galaxy Racer partners with Fakhr-e-Alam to ‘expand into Pakistan’

While in Pakistan, Sulayem will visit flood-affected areas to see first-hand the impact and of climate change on the country.

Dubai maintains position as top shipping centre in Arab world

He will also meet government officials and engage with leadership on exploring ways in which the country can cope with climate change issues in the future and how the DP World Foundation, launched earlier this year to carry out humanitarian work and facilitate initiatives financed by the public and private sectors, can help.

DP World could establish industrial parks in Pakistan

Speaking about Pakistan’s economy, Sulayem said: “Pakistan has strong fundamentals and natural resources. There are engineers and everything that makes establishing industries viable.”

He said DP World is interested in establishing industrial parks in Pakistan, adding that many industries from the Far East could relocate to Pakistan as production was getting expensive even in China.

Sulayem is considered one of the most successful business leaders of UAE and has been credited with establishing and leading Nakheel, a real estate and tourism property development firm, as well as pioneering the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, a market for gold other commodities.

Nakheel unveils vision for development of Dubai Islands