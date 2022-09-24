AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

In-form Samsonova surges into Tokyo final

AFP Published 24 Sep, 2022 10:35am
Follow us

TOKYO: Russia’s giant-killing Liudmila Samsonova powered into the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Saturday with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 win over China’s Zhang Shuai.

The 23-year-old Samsonova has won the title at two of her last three tournaments and she was again clinical as she dismantled Zhang in 90 minutes.

The world number 30 will play either Russian number four seed Veronika Kudermetova or fast-rising Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen in Sunday’s final.

Muguruza ‘not scared’ after latest exit in Tokyo

Samsonova knocked out Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina earlier this week in Tokyo and defeated two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza in the quarter-finals.

She won titles in Washington and Cleveland in August before losing to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the last 16 of the US Open.

tennis Liudmila Samsonova Pan Pacific Open

Comments

1000 characters

In-form Samsonova surges into Tokyo final

FT cites a purported UN policy memo: Pakistan should suspend debt repayments

Imran Khan speaks to girl students, steps up criticism of govt

PM Shehbaz, Malala urge world to ease debt pressure on flood-hit Pakistan

Apparently on PM’s debt relief plea: Pakistan’s dollar bonds plunge

Debt relief requests won’t include commercial creditors: Miftah

Nawaz seeks acquittal

$2,000 and above: Exchange Companies must conduct sale transactions through banking channels: SBP

Import of bulletproof vehicles: Army top-brass to get duty, tax relief after retirement

T5HP: WB agrees to amend IBRD, AIIB loan agreements

There’s no plan to raise GST on POL products: official

Read more stories