In-form Samsonova surges into Tokyo final

TOKYO: Russia’s giant-killing Liudmila Samsonova powered into the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Saturday with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 win over China’s Zhang Shuai.

The 23-year-old Samsonova has won the title at two of her last three tournaments and she was again clinical as she dismantled Zhang in 90 minutes.

The world number 30 will play either Russian number four seed Veronika Kudermetova or fast-rising Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen in Sunday’s final.

Samsonova knocked out Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina earlier this week in Tokyo and defeated two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza in the quarter-finals.

She won titles in Washington and Cleveland in August before losing to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the last 16 of the US Open.