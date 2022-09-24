World continues sending assistance

ISLAMABAD: The world community continues to send humanitarian relief assistance to held the flood victims of Pakistan. According to Foreign Office, a total of three flights loaded with humanitarian assistance landed in Pakistan, reaching the total flights coming from the friendly countries to 124.

One relief assistance flight from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Friday. A total of six such flights have landed in Pakistan from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia carrying relief goods for the flood affectees.

Two relief flights from Sultanate of Oman also landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi. This is eighth such flight from Oman carrying relief goods for flood affectees

So far, a total of 41 flights loaded with relief assistance from the UAE, 13 from Turkiye, four from China, one from Uzbekistan, four from Qatar, one from France, three from UNICEF, 13 from UNHCR(Operated by UAE), one from Turkmenistan, three World Food Program (Operated by UAE), one from Jordan, 21 from the US, and one each from Nepal, the UK, Russia,and Greece have landed in Pakistan.

In addition to the relief assistance flights, following consignments have also been received:100 tons of relief goods via trucks from Iranian Red Crescent to Pakistan Red Crescent, two trucks from Turkish Red Crescent, besides three trains loaded with relief assistance from Turkey, 87 trucks from Tajikistan, and one ship loaded with humanitarian assistance from Oman.

“Relief assistance from all these countries is welcomed with warmth and gratitude,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar.

