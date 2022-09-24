AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

World continues sending assistance

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2022 03:49am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The world community continues to send humanitarian relief assistance to held the flood victims of Pakistan. According to Foreign Office, a total of three flights loaded with humanitarian assistance landed in Pakistan, reaching the total flights coming from the friendly countries to 124.

One relief assistance flight from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Friday. A total of six such flights have landed in Pakistan from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia carrying relief goods for the flood affectees.

Two relief flights from Sultanate of Oman also landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi. This is eighth such flight from Oman carrying relief goods for flood affectees

So far, a total of 41 flights loaded with relief assistance from the UAE, 13 from Turkiye, four from China, one from Uzbekistan, four from Qatar, one from France, three from UNICEF, 13 from UNHCR(Operated by UAE), one from Turkmenistan, three World Food Program (Operated by UAE), one from Jordan, 21 from the US, and one each from Nepal, the UK, Russia,and Greece have landed in Pakistan.

In addition to the relief assistance flights, following consignments have also been received:100 tons of relief goods via trucks from Iranian Red Crescent to Pakistan Red Crescent, two trucks from Turkish Red Crescent, besides three trains loaded with relief assistance from Turkey, 87 trucks from Tajikistan, and one ship loaded with humanitarian assistance from Oman.

“Relief assistance from all these countries is welcomed with warmth and gratitude,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

UNHCR UNICEF Foreign Office (FO) World community Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

World continues sending assistance

FT cites a purported UN policy memo: Pakistan should suspend debt repayments

Imran Khan speaks to girl students, steps up criticism of govt

Apparently on PM’s debt relief plea: Pakistan’s dollar bonds plunge

Debt relief requests won’t include commercial creditors: Miftah

AC suspends arrest warrants for Dar

Nawaz seeks acquittal

Import of bulletproof vehicles: Army top-brass to get duty, tax relief after retirement

T5HP: WB agrees to amend IBRD, AIIB loan agreements

$2,000 and above: ECs must conduct sale transactions through banking channels: SBP

There’s no plan to raise GST on POL products: official

Read more stories