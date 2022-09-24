AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
AVN 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.16%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
EPCL 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.92%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
FLYNG 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.34%)
GGGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
GGL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.27%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
HUMNL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.3%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.03%)
OGDC 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
PIBTL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.9%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
TPL 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 19.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.44%)
TREET 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
TRG 115.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.5%)
UNITY 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.54%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,039 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,984 Decreased By -242.5 (-1.59%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -307.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 15,213 Decreased By -142.6 (-0.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton market remains easy; trading volume satisfactory

Cotton...
Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2022 03:49am
Follow us

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained easy and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 21,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 23,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 23,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,500 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 11,500 per 40 Kg.

600 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 200 bales of Sarhad, 3,000 bales of Khair Pur, 1600 bales of Saleh Pat, 1200 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 800 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 22,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 600 bales of Yazman Mandi, 800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 20,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 23,500 per maund, 400 bales of Vehari, 400 bales of Kot Sabzal, 400 bales of Bagho Bahar, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 21,700 per maund, 200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund and 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 22,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 305 per Kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

cotton market Naseem Usman cotton crop Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton market remains easy; trading volume satisfactory

FT cites a purported UN policy memo: Pakistan should suspend debt repayments

Imran Khan speaks to girl students, steps up criticism of govt

Apparently on PM’s debt relief plea: Pakistan’s dollar bonds plunge

Debt relief requests won’t include commercial creditors: Miftah

AC suspends arrest warrants for Dar

Nawaz seeks acquittal

Import of bulletproof vehicles: Army top-brass to get duty, tax relief after retirement

T5HP: WB agrees to amend IBRD, AIIB loan agreements

$2,000 and above: ECs must conduct sale transactions through banking channels: SBP

There’s no plan to raise GST on POL products: official

Read more stories