Cotton market remains easy; trading volume satisfactory

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained easy and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 21,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 23,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 23,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,500 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 11,500 per 40 Kg.

600 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 19,500 to Rs 21,000 per maund, 200 bales of Sarhad, 3,000 bales of Khair Pur, 1600 bales of Saleh Pat, 1200 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 800 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 22,500 to Rs 23,000 per maund, 600 bales of Yazman Mandi, 800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 20,000 to Rs 23,500 per maund, 600 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 23,500 per maund, 400 bales of Vehari, 400 bales of Kot Sabzal, 400 bales of Bagho Bahar, 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 21,700 per maund, 200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 22,500 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 23,000 per maund and 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 22,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 305 per Kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022