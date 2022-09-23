AGL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.77%)
ANL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
AVN 76.45 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.82%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 77.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
EPCL 55.67 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.83%)
FCCL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
GGGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
GTECH 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.45%)
OGDC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
PAEL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
PRL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
TREET 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 124.40 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.58%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
WAVES 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,316 Increased By 89.3 (0.59%)
KSE100 40,897 Decreased By -30.9 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,361 Increased By 5.5 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Flood-hit Pakistan should suspend debt repayments, says UN paper

  • The memorandum, which the UN Development Programme will share with Pakistan's government this week, states that the country's creditors should consider debt relief so that policymakers can prioritise financing its disaster response over loan repayment
Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2022 11:06am
Follow us

Pakistan should suspend international debt repayments and restructure loans with creditors after recent floods added to the country’s financial crisis, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing a UN policy memo.

The memorandum, which the UN Development Programme will share with Pakistan’s government this week, states that the country’s creditors should consider debt relief so that policymakers can prioritise financing its disaster response over loan repayment, the newspaper said.

Pakistan has earlier estimated the damage at $30 billion, and both the government and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have blamed the flooding on climate change.

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

The memo further proposed debt restructuring or swaps, where creditors would let go of repayments in exchange for Pakistan agreeing to invest in climate change-resilient infrastructure, FT said.

Floods have affected 33 million Pakistanis, inflicted billions of dollars in damage, and killed over 1,500 people - creating concern that Pakistan will not meet debts.

Pakistan will ‘absolutely not’ default on debt despite floods: Miftah Ismail

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had earlier said that Pakistan will “absolutely not” default on debt obligations despite catastrophic floods, signalling there would be no major deviation from reforms designed to stabilise a struggling economy.

“The path to stability was narrow, given the challenging environment, and it has become narrower still,” Ismail said.

“But if we continue to take prudent decisions - and we will - then we’re not going to default. Absolutely not.”

Despite the flood disaster, Ismail said that most stabilisation policies and targets were still on track, including increasing dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan Economy UNITED NATIONS UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Floods in Pakistan UN policy memo flooding on climate change

Comments

1000 characters

Flood-hit Pakistan should suspend debt repayments, says UN paper

World Bank confirms fears of growing food insecurity

IMF: Bilawal calls for new lending terms

Flood victims: PM directs distribution of Rs45bn from BISP funds

Flood damage reassessed at $30bn

July LSMI output slumps 16.5pc MoM, 1.4pc YoY

Hybrid working model envisaged: Energy conservation plan readied

Tobacco: new excise regime unveiled

Filled with remorse, IK says sorry in woman judge case

CJP advises PTI to return to NA

Read more stories