AGL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.77%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.55%)
AVN 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.62%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
EFERT 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.25%)
EPCL 55.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.63%)
FCCL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
GGGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.31%)
OGDC 74.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.08%)
PAEL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
PRL 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
TREET 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
TRG 123.70 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (3%)
UNITY 22.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
WAVES 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,091 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,296 Increased By 70.1 (0.46%)
KSE100 40,904 Decreased By -24.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,366 Increased By 10.2 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lula extends lead over Bolsonaro 10 days from Brazil vote

AFP Published 23 Sep, 2022 09:50am
Follow us

RIO DE JANEIRO: Just 10 days before elections, Brazilian ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva extended his lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, according to polling released Thursday, inching closer to the 50 percent of votes needed to avoid a runoff.

Lula climbed two percentage points from the prior week – now polling at 47 percent, up from 45. Bolsonaro, meanwhile, remained at 33 percent both weeks, according to the latest poll from the Datafolha institute.

If Lula gathers 50 percent of the vote (not including blank or null ballots) he will be able to call victory in the October 2 first round.

The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points and analysts continue to predict a second vote as the most likely outcome.

Lula widens lead over Bolsonaro ahead of Brazilian vote

Nonetheless in recent days “an environment favorable to a victory in the first political round has arisen,” Adriano Laureno, a political analyst at Prospectiva consulting firm told AFP.

The two candidates are running in Brazil’s most polarized presidential race in decades: Lula, a leftist who led the country from 2003 to 2010, is popular but tarnished by a corruption scandal, while the tactics of far-right Bolsonaro have earned the current president the nickname “Tropical Trump.”

If the election does advance to a second round it will be held on October 30.

Brazil Jair Bolsonaro Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Brazil vote

Comments

1000 characters

Lula extends lead over Bolsonaro 10 days from Brazil vote

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee hovers at 239-240 level against US dollar

World Bank confirms fears of growing food insecurity

IMF: Bilawal calls for new lending terms

Flood victims: PM directs distribution of Rs45bn from BISP funds

Flood damage reassessed at $30bn

July LSMI output slumps 16.5pc MoM, 1.4pc YoY

Hybrid working model envisaged: Energy conservation plan readied

Tobacco: new excise regime unveiled

Filled with remorse, IK says sorry in woman judge case

CJP advises PTI to return to NA

Read more stories