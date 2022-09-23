AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
Sep 23, 2022
Japanese envoy meets COAS

APP Published 23 Sep, 2022 06:17am
RAWALPINDI: Japanese Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Thursday at the General Headquarters (GHQ) and expressed his grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered full support to the people of Pakistan.

The Japanese envoy also offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims during the meeting whereas matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and collaboration and partnership in humanitarian measures were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

He also appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in flood affected areas.

