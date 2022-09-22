AGL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.58%)
Pakistan

EU Commission president pledges more humanitarian aid for flood-hit Pakistan

  • Says 'we will come forward with new humanitarian aid to support the people of Pakistan'
BR Web Desk Published 22 Sep, 2022 01:58pm
Follow us

EU Commission President Ursala von der Leyen has pledged more humanitarian aid in the coming weeks to Pakistan, which is grappling with the devastation caused by unprecedented floods owing to torrential rains in different parts of the country.

Leyen held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United National General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. During their meeting, she condoled for the victims of the floods.

"We will come forward with new humanitarian aid in the coming weeks, to support the people of Pakistan," she pledged.

In August, the EU had said it was going to provide €1.8 million in humanitarian aid to families affected by flash floods across the country.

On Wednesday, the United Nations announced it was going to revise its flash appeal in light of the dire humanitarian situation posed by the catastrophic floods and urged the world community, particularly EU nations, to increase their support.

Meanwhile in New York, the PM also met US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who expressed sympathy for the flood victims. Blinken assured PM Shehbaz of US's commitment to stand with Pakistan at this difficult time, as per the Prime Minister’s Office.

Biden urges world community to help Pakistan

In his address to the UN General Assembly, US President Joe Biden made a fervent appeal to the world to help Pakistan deal with the devastation of the recent floods.

“Pakistan is still under water, needs help,” the president told the 193-member Assembly in its high-level debate.

Following his speech, PM Shehbaz took to Twitter and thanked Biden for highlighting the plight of the flood victims.

"The calls of stranded women and children for help need to be heeded to," PM Shehbaz tweeted.

PM Shehbaz is in New York and will be addressing the 77th session of UNGA on Friday.

Floods in Pakistan have affected nearly 33 million people and have swept away homes, crops, bridges, roads and livestock in damages estimated at $30 billion.

Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif UNGA

