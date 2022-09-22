AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2022
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Sept 21, 2022
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        20-Sep-22      19-Sep-22      16-Sep-22      15-Sep-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.110172         0.1101       0.110078       0.110767
Euro                             0.771104       0.771954       0.769142       0.771638
Japanese yen                    0.0053912                     0.0054027       0.005391
U.K. pound                       0.883341                      0.881414       0.888558
U.S. dollar                      0.772185       0.772727       0.772696       0.772256
Algerian dinar                                                0.0055048      0.0054945
Australian dollar                0.518908       0.517263       0.517861       0.521118
Botswana pula                   0.0589177      0.0588818       0.059034      0.0591548
Brazilian real                   0.149362       0.147577       0.146134       0.147928
Brunei dollar                    0.548973       0.549085       0.548478       0.549218
Canadian dollar                  0.578632       0.581522                      0.585042
Chilean peso                     0.000837                                    0.0008421
Czech koruna                    0.0313973      0.0315142      0.0314027      0.0314667
Danish krone                     0.103688       0.103796       0.103426       0.103762
Indian rupee                    0.0096913      0.0096996      0.0096807      0.0097038
Israeli New Shekel               0.224538       0.224044        0.22436       0.224363
Korean won                      0.0005555      0.0005542      0.0005542      0.0005549
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.50303        2.50398                       2.50286
Malaysian ringgit                0.169562       0.169998                      0.170382
Mauritian rupee                 0.0172029       0.017185      0.0172393      0.0172085
Mexican peso                    0.0386093      0.0386474                     0.0385117
New Zealand dollar               0.458678       0.462091       0.460488       0.464744
Norwegian krone                 0.0750612      0.0750738      0.0754173      0.0762466
Omani rial                        2.00828        2.00969                       2.00847
Peruvian sol                     0.200085       0.199405       0.198881
Philippine peso                 0.0134614      0.0134708      0.0135387      0.0135104
Polish zloty                     0.163883       0.163523       0.163071       0.163607
Qatari riyal                     0.212139       0.212288                      0.212158
Russian ruble                   0.0128664      0.0128432      0.0128715      0.0129429
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.205916       0.206061                      0.205935
Singapore dollar                 0.548973       0.549085       0.548478       0.549218
South African rand              0.0437188      0.0440337      0.0440086
Swedish krona                   0.0718633      0.0714377      0.0718774      0.0720596
Swiss franc                      0.799777       0.800173       0.803636       0.807715
Thai baht                       0.0209106      0.0209201      0.0208775      0.0210344
Trinidadian dollar               0.113977       0.114253                      0.114383
U.A.E. dirham                    0.210261       0.210409                      0.210281
Uruguayan peso                  0.0188609      0.0188548      0.0188545      0.0189399
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

