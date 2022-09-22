WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 21, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 20-Sep-22 19-Sep-22 16-Sep-22 15-Sep-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.110172 0.1101 0.110078 0.110767 Euro 0.771104 0.771954 0.769142 0.771638 Japanese yen 0.0053912 0.0054027 0.005391 U.K. pound 0.883341 0.881414 0.888558 U.S. dollar 0.772185 0.772727 0.772696 0.772256 Algerian dinar 0.0055048 0.0054945 Australian dollar 0.518908 0.517263 0.517861 0.521118 Botswana pula 0.0589177 0.0588818 0.059034 0.0591548 Brazilian real 0.149362 0.147577 0.146134 0.147928 Brunei dollar 0.548973 0.549085 0.548478 0.549218 Canadian dollar 0.578632 0.581522 0.585042 Chilean peso 0.000837 0.0008421 Czech koruna 0.0313973 0.0315142 0.0314027 0.0314667 Danish krone 0.103688 0.103796 0.103426 0.103762 Indian rupee 0.0096913 0.0096996 0.0096807 0.0097038 Israeli New Shekel 0.224538 0.224044 0.22436 0.224363 Korean won 0.0005555 0.0005542 0.0005542 0.0005549 Kuwaiti dinar 2.50303 2.50398 2.50286 Malaysian ringgit 0.169562 0.169998 0.170382 Mauritian rupee 0.0172029 0.017185 0.0172393 0.0172085 Mexican peso 0.0386093 0.0386474 0.0385117 New Zealand dollar 0.458678 0.462091 0.460488 0.464744 Norwegian krone 0.0750612 0.0750738 0.0754173 0.0762466 Omani rial 2.00828 2.00969 2.00847 Peruvian sol 0.200085 0.199405 0.198881 Philippine peso 0.0134614 0.0134708 0.0135387 0.0135104 Polish zloty 0.163883 0.163523 0.163071 0.163607 Qatari riyal 0.212139 0.212288 0.212158 Russian ruble 0.0128664 0.0128432 0.0128715 0.0129429 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.205916 0.206061 0.205935 Singapore dollar 0.548973 0.549085 0.548478 0.549218 South African rand 0.0437188 0.0440337 0.0440086 Swedish krona 0.0718633 0.0714377 0.0718774 0.0720596 Swiss franc 0.799777 0.800173 0.803636 0.807715 Thai baht 0.0209106 0.0209201 0.0208775 0.0210344 Trinidadian dollar 0.113977 0.114253 0.114383 U.A.E. dirham 0.210261 0.210409 0.210281 Uruguayan peso 0.0188609 0.0188548 0.0188545 0.0189399 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022