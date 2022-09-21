AGL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
ANL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.76%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.58%)
EPCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.46%)
FCCL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
FLYNG 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.83%)
GGL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.15%)
GTECH 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.4%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.83%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.32%)
LOTCHEM 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
MLCF 27.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.89%)
OGDC 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.51%)
PAEL 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.85%)
TPLP 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.66%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.17%)
TRG 115.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.41%)
UNITY 21.77 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.92%)
WAVES 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,094 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.69%)
BR30 15,174 Decreased By -161.8 (-1.06%)
KSE100 41,012 Decreased By -208.5 (-0.51%)
KSE30 15,376 Decreased By -71.7 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Muguruza eager to see back of ‘tough, roller-coaster’ season

AFP Published September 21, 2022 Updated September 21, 2022 12:54pm
Follow us

TOKYO: Former world number one Garbine Muguruza wants to end a “roller-coaster” season with “a different feeling” after winning her opening match at the Pan Pacific Open on Wednesday.

The Spaniard beat Greek qualifier Despina Papamichail 6-4, 6-2 to move into the quarter-finals in Tokyo and gain “a little bit more confidence” in a poor year for the two-time Grand Slam champion.

Muguruza has not managed to string together more than two wins at a tournament and fell out of the world top 10 earlier this month.

At the recent US Open she squandered two match points before losing to Petra Kvitova in the last 32.

Muguruza gave Wednesday’s win a cautious welcome but said it was far too early to know whether she is turning a corner.

“It’s been a tough season, a little bit of a roller coaster,” said the 28-year-old, who is now ranked 12 in the world.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be able, with these last tournaments, to have a different feeling. That’s my goal.”

Muguruza, who won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon a year later, started the year ranked number three but has since lost in the first round of six tournaments.

She struggled to put away Papamichail when she had her on the ropes several times in a tense first set and admitted that she still lacked the killer instinct.

“I think that it’s all about confidence and how well you’re playing or how many matches you’ve been playing,” she said.

Federer admits he ‘stopped believing’ he could come back

“Definitely this year I feel that I haven’t played that many matches so obviously when the important moments come, you really feel that confidence that is not quite there yet.”

Muguruza knows she must stay patient.

“I think also trying and trying and trying, at some point I will get rewarded,” she said.

US Open Garbine Muguruza Pan Pacific Open

Comments

1000 characters

Muguruza eager to see back of ‘tough, roller-coaster’ season

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee falls further against US dollar

First relief assistance flight from Russia lands in Karachi

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45, new rate stands at Rs237.43

Pakistan flood victims hit by disease outbreak amid stagnant water

UNGA: PM Shehbaz highlights need for collective action on climate change

Putin mobilises more troops for Ukraine, says West wants to destroy Russia

Oil prices surge more than 2% as Putin mobilises more troops

Cross-border payments to be centralised at TOD from Oct 1: SBP

Jamshoro coal power plant (Genco-1): KE interested in purchasing power

Incoming international passengers: Declaration of $10,000 or above forex made mandatory

Read more stories