Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45, new rate stands at Rs237.43

After a delay of almost a week, the government finally notified on Wednesday the revised rates of petroleum products, announcing an increase in petrol price by Rs1.45.

As per the notification, the price of petrol has been increased from Rs235.98 to Rs 237.43, while High Speed Diesel (HSD) has been kept unchanged at Rs247.43.

The price of light diesel oil has been reduced by Rs4.26, from Rs 201.54 to Rs197.28, and the price of kerosene from Rs210.32 to Rs202.02, a deduction of Rs8.3.

Also read: