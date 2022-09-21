AGL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
ANL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
EFERT 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
EPCL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.89%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
GGGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.32%)
GTECH 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
KEL 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 75.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.46%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
TRG 114.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.71%)
UNITY 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.47%)
WAVES 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,123 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.75%)
BR30 15,336 Decreased By -118.7 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,221 Decreased By -299.7 (-0.72%)
KSE30 15,447 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Aug 2022 FCA: KE to refund Rs7.2bn to consumers

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric (KE) is to refund Rs 7.217 billion @ Rs 4.211 per unit to its consumers for the month of August 2022 under monthly fuel charges component adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is scheduled to hold a public hearing on September 29, 2022 to consider the request of KE.

Insiders claim that there will be no relief to the consumers in August billing as over Rs 3 per unit FCA is already pending to be passed on to the consumers. The second instalment of Rs 7.90 per unit, i.e., Rs 3.50 per unit of re-basing of tariff will also be passed on in the bills of August 2022.

July FCA: KE to refund Rs4.12 per unit to consumers

While announcing KE June 2022 FCA, NEPRA stated that it understands that burdening the consumer with FCA of June 2022, i.e., Rs 11.1023/kWh in August would not be in the interest of the consumers.

The Authority has further noted that in the matter of Discos, it has allowed Rs 9.8972/kWh as FCA for the month of June 2022 to be recovered in the month of August 2022. In view of this the Authority decided to charge Rs.3.0114/kWh, for the FCA of June 2022 in billing month of August 2022; whereas, the remaining, i.e., Rs.8.0909/kWh shall be charged in the billing month of September 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FCA nepra DISCOS KE consumers K-Electric KE electricity bills

Comments

1000 characters

Aug 2022 FCA: KE to refund Rs7.2bn to consumers

Flood-borne diseases could get ‘out of control’ as deaths rise

PM to narrate the story of flood-hit Pakistan

Tarin summoned by FIA over his ‘talk’ with KP minister

PTI forms Tarin-led body to chart economic roadmap

Cross-border payments to be centralised at TOD from Oct 1: SBP

Jamshoro coal power plant (Genco-1): KE interested in purchasing power

PM forms body on Chinese IPPs, other matters

Incoming international passengers: Declaration of $10,000 or above forex made mandatory

Flood response: World Bank’s $230m ‘CLICK’ project rated ‘moderately’ unsatisfactory

Read more stories