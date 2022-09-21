Aug 2022 FCA: KE to refund Rs7.2bn to consumers

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric (KE) is to refund Rs 7.217 billion @ Rs 4.211 per unit to its consumers for the month of August 2022 under monthly fuel charges component adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is scheduled to hold a public hearing on September 29, 2022 to consider the request of KE.

Insiders claim that there will be no relief to the consumers in August billing as over Rs 3 per unit FCA is already pending to be passed on to the consumers. The second instalment of Rs 7.90 per unit, i.e., Rs 3.50 per unit of re-basing of tariff will also be passed on in the bills of August 2022.

July FCA: KE to refund Rs4.12 per unit to consumers

While announcing KE June 2022 FCA, NEPRA stated that it understands that burdening the consumer with FCA of June 2022, i.e., Rs 11.1023/kWh in August would not be in the interest of the consumers.

The Authority has further noted that in the matter of Discos, it has allowed Rs 9.8972/kWh as FCA for the month of June 2022 to be recovered in the month of August 2022. In view of this the Authority decided to charge Rs.3.0114/kWh, for the FCA of June 2022 in billing month of August 2022; whereas, the remaining, i.e., Rs.8.0909/kWh shall be charged in the billing month of September 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022