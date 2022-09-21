AGL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
Pride of performance award: Nepra’s inquiry proposal rejected

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 21 Sep, 2022 06:31am
ISLAMABAD: Cabinet Secretary has reportedly rejected a proposal of additional secretary for inquiry into an internal matter of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) regarding a nomination for Pride of Performance Award, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

On September 12, Cabinet issued a letter with the approval of Cabinet Secretary-III in which NEPRA was asked to conduct an inquiry as to how a letter was sent for an award of Pride of Performance to Director General (M&E) Anwar Malik. However, when the case was brought to the notice of secretary Cabinet, he rejected the proposal of inquiry.

“Para three of the letter written on September 12, was not approved by anyone, when this came to secretary Cabinet’s knowledge, he withdrew it and issued the new one, as Cabinet Division cannot direct NEPRA on any matter,” sources added.

“It is just a procedural issue which has been sorted out so that no violations of the prescribed procedure happen in future. Nothing more than that,” the sources said adding that the list of Presidential Pride of Performance awards has already been announced on August 14.

The recommendation for award of pride of performance to Anwar Malik forwarded by Member NEPRA, Sindh, Rafique Ahmad Shaikh was based on letters from Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, former Prime Minister, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and about 20 members of National Assembly.

