AGL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
ANL 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.53%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
EFERT 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.31%)
EPCL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.89%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FFL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
GGGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.32%)
GTECH 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.65%)
KEL 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
OGDC 75.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.46%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 8.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
TRG 114.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.71%)
UNITY 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.47%)
WAVES 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,123 Decreased By -31.1 (-0.75%)
BR30 15,336 Decreased By -118.7 (-0.77%)
KSE100 41,221 Decreased By -299.7 (-0.72%)
KSE30 15,447 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Efforts for flood relief: CARE accepts Coca-Cola Foundation’s grant

Press Release Published 21 Sep, 2022 05:57am
Follow us

LAHORE: To further the CARE International’s commitment to uplifting Pakistan’s vulnerable communities in remote and urban areas, it has accepted a grant from the Coca-Cola Foundation, the global philanthropic arm of the Coca-Cola Company, to provide emergency aid to the flood-affected people in the country.

This grant supports immediate relief efforts in Pakistan for approximately 1,000 households with essential supplies including shelter kits, non-food items, hygiene kits, and menstrual hygiene management kits.

Saadia Madsbjerg, the president of the Coca-Cola Foundation, said, “The sheer scale of damage across Pakistan owing to the ongoing catastrophic floods is unprecedented. Led by the dedicated team at CARE, the Coca-Cola Foundation’s grant of USD 250,000 will be directed towards emergency flood relief in Balochistan.”

The Pakistan floods require a united global response. “CARE International in Pakistan is one of the few organizations who are on ground providing life-saving assistance to flood affected families since the onset of the emergency.

The needs of the affected communities are huge as one third of Pakistan is under water and every passing day is bringing more challenges for the communities as in many areas the water is stagnant creating health hazard.

This large emergency requires coordinated efforts between government, I/NGOs and donors including corporates. CARE has partnered with The Coca-Cola Foundation for provision of immediate relief to the flood affected population, particularly women and children.” said Adil Sheraz, Country Director at CARE International in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

flood relief Floods in Pakistan Coca Cola Company Adil Sheraz

Comments

1000 characters

Efforts for flood relief: CARE accepts Coca-Cola Foundation’s grant

Flood-borne diseases could get ‘out of control’ as deaths rise

PM to narrate the story of flood-hit Pakistan

Tarin summoned by FIA over his ‘talk’ with KP minister

PTI forms Tarin-led body to chart economic roadmap

Cross-border payments to be centralised at TOD from Oct 1: SBP

Aug 2022 FCA: KE to refund Rs7.2bn to consumers

Jamshoro coal power plant (Genco-1): KE interested in purchasing power

PM forms body on Chinese IPPs, other matters

Incoming international passengers: Declaration of $10,000 or above forex made mandatory

Flood response: World Bank’s $230m ‘CLICK’ project rated ‘moderately’ unsatisfactory

Read more stories