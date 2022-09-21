Efforts for flood relief: CARE accepts Coca-Cola Foundation’s grant

LAHORE: To further the CARE International’s commitment to uplifting Pakistan’s vulnerable communities in remote and urban areas, it has accepted a grant from the Coca-Cola Foundation, the global philanthropic arm of the Coca-Cola Company, to provide emergency aid to the flood-affected people in the country.

This grant supports immediate relief efforts in Pakistan for approximately 1,000 households with essential supplies including shelter kits, non-food items, hygiene kits, and menstrual hygiene management kits.

Saadia Madsbjerg, the president of the Coca-Cola Foundation, said, “The sheer scale of damage across Pakistan owing to the ongoing catastrophic floods is unprecedented. Led by the dedicated team at CARE, the Coca-Cola Foundation’s grant of USD 250,000 will be directed towards emergency flood relief in Balochistan.”

The Pakistan floods require a united global response. “CARE International in Pakistan is one of the few organizations who are on ground providing life-saving assistance to flood affected families since the onset of the emergency.

The needs of the affected communities are huge as one third of Pakistan is under water and every passing day is bringing more challenges for the communities as in many areas the water is stagnant creating health hazard.

This large emergency requires coordinated efforts between government, I/NGOs and donors including corporates. CARE has partnered with The Coca-Cola Foundation for provision of immediate relief to the flood affected population, particularly women and children.” said Adil Sheraz, Country Director at CARE International in Pakistan.

