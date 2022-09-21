Hutchison Ports network donates $250,000 for flood victims

KARACHI: The country’s first deep-water container terminal, Hutchison Ports Pakistan along with Hutchison Ports KICT have jointly donated $250,000 to support the flood relief efforts in the country.

The relief package includes donations to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022, Rangers Welfare and Efficiency Fund, and Akhuwat.

Head of Business Unit, Hutchison Ports Pakistan, Captain Syed Rashid Jamil, and Head of Business Unit, Hutchison Ports KICT CS Kim, presented the donation cheques to Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Faisal Sabzwari. Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, Chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) was also present. The minister lauded Hutchison Ports network’s generous flood relief contribution while receiving cheques for donations to the PM Relief Fund 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022