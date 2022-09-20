Spot gold may edge up to $1,685 before falling

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may edge up to a resistance at $1,685 per ounce before falling, as suggested by a short channel.

The bounce from the Sept. 16 low of $1,653.10 has extended. It is riding on a wave c, which is unfolding towards $1,685, as pointed to by a rising channel.

However, all these waves are only making up a bounce against the downtrend from $1,731.69, which has been driven by a wave C that may travel to $1,635.

Based on this wave count, the upside could be very limited.

Spot gold may revisit Sept. 16 low of $1,653.10

A break below $1,671 could open the way towards the $1,660-$1,667 range.

On the daily chart, the consolidation within a range of $1,657-$1,686 goes on.

It is classified as a pullback towards a bearish flag, which indicates a target of $1,611.