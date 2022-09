LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Ellahi has nominated Ch. Maqsood Ahmad Executive Group Director Tara Group Pakistan as a member of CM’s Task Force on Agriculture, Fertlilizers & Pesticides.

Ch. Maqsood Ahmad was also nominated as member of former CM’s Task Force on Seeds & Fertilizers and in said capacity. He played remarkable role by giving valuable recommendations for seed and fertilizer sector.

