EFU Life listed among PSX Top 25 Companies for 2021

KARACHI: EFU Life Assurance Limited, leading private sector life insurance provider in Pakistan, has been recognised in the ‘Top 25 Companies for the Year 2021’. This is the third time that EFU Life has been conferred with this award.

The companies recognised have outperformed others in the spheres of corporate governance, financial performance and have added to shareholder value.

Every year, the Pakistan Stock Exchange announces the names of the twenty-five (25) leading, publicly traded companies based on specific quantitative criteria such as profitability ratios, liquidity ratio, turnover of shares and corporate governance, to name a few of the factors against which the companies are selected.

