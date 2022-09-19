Intra-day update: Rupee weakens marginally, hovers at 236-237 level

Pakistan’s rupee continued to sustain losses against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and was hovering around the 236-237 level in the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At around 10:30am, the rupee was being quoted at 236.96 a depreciation of Re0.12 or 0.05% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

In the previous week, the rupee lost value in all five sessions for a cumulative fall of 3.7% to end at 236.84, precariously close to its all-time weakest level of 239.94 in the inter-bank market.

The disastrous week meant the rupee has not gained in value for 11 sessions against the US dollar, and takes the currency’s cumulative depreciation to 7.7% since September 1.

The fall can be attributed to several factors including devastating floods and expectations of a higher import bill in coming months due to higher inward shipments of food-items. Moreover, a strengthening dollar globally also kept the rupee under pressure.

In a major economic development, the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) on Sunday confirmed rollover of $3 billion deposits maturing on December 5, 2022, for one year, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Sunday.

In a tweet, the central bank said the "deposit is placed with SBP and part of its forex reserves".

However, the announcement is unlikely to alleviate pressure on the rupee, especially since there will be no material impact on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

A low level of reserves has caused severe pressure on its currency market with the rupee witnessing its worst monthly performance in July in over 50 years.

Internationally, the dollar lingered near a two-decade top on major peers on Monday, ahead of a week loaded with market holidays and central bank decisions from Washington to London and Tokyo.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six counterparts, was 0.2% stronger than Friday at 109.84, consolidating after a volatile couple of weeks that took it as high as 110.79 on Sept. 7 for the first time since mid-2002.

Moreover, oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, climbed on Monday as a weaker dollar and supply concerns ahead of the European Union embargo on Russian oil in December offset fears of a global recession that could dampen fuel demand.

This is an intra-day update