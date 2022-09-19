Minister briefed about WB’s RISE-II, PACE-II programmes

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a meeting with Najy Benhassine, Country Director World Bank and Teuta Kacaniku, Program Leader Energy WB, on World Bank Initiatives RISE-II and PACE-II programs, at Finance Division, Sunday.

Senior officers from Finance Division, Energy Division and FBR attended the meeting.

The Finance Minister was briefed on the progress in RISE-II and PACE-II programs. The meeting deliberated over the overall progress achieved so far and discussed prior actions to be met for the timely completion of these programmes.

World Bank’s RISE-II: Pakistan told it can lose funding if prior actions not completed

The Finance Minister endorsed the stakeholder officials for fast-tracking the progress of all initiatives and directed for completion of all prior actions required in respect for RISE-II and PACE-II programs.

The Finance Minister thanked the World Bank team for continuous support and facilitation.

