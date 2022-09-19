Shehbaz meets Nawaz, Dar at Hassan’s office

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif agreed to hold general elections on time, and not to accept any pressure.

PM Shehbaz on Sunday called on Nawaz Sharif in London. The meeting took place at the office of Nawaz’s son Hassan Nawaz.

Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Salman Shehbaz were also present during the meeting.

Both the PML-N leaders discussed country’s political and economic situation. The premier also apprised his elder brother about situation arising after devastating floods and government’s relief operations.

The premier said in a conversation with Nawaz Sharif that at present all attention is focused on the rehabilitation of flood victims and improving the economy. Shehbaz Sharif informed Nawaz Sharif about the consultation with Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

In the meeting, it was agreed that all allies are in favour of holding general elections on time, and it was also vowed that the incumbent government will not accept any pressure and will complete its constitutional term.

The former PM Nawaz Sharif urged the premier to take measures on the rising inflation in the country and said that steps should be taken to provide relief to the people, while discussions were also held regarding the complete rehabilitation of the flood victims.

“Government should take steps to rope in rising inflation in the country and every positive step should be taken to provide relief to already burdened masses,” Nawaz told younger brother.

“Shehbaz Sharif is making tireless efforts for the flood victims, and the government should speed up the efforts for rehabilitation,” the PML-N supremo added.-NNI

Later talking to media men, he said friendly countries were extending assistance for the flood affectees.

The PM said the relief goods were arriving on airplanes, trains and ships, adding that the people of Pakistan were also giving donations and the federal and provincial governments were performing their roles in relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.

The coalition government had allocated Rs 70 billion and was giving Rs 25,000 each to the affected families through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), he informed.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government was providing clean water, food, tents and other essential items to the flood victims through national and provincial disaster management authorities. “The whole nation and the armed forces are helping the flood affectees.”