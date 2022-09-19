FPCCI, other trade bodies give financial aid to flood victims

PESHAWAR: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in collaboration with central traders’ bodies and residents of Peshawar distributed financial aid among four hundred flood survivor families of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a ceremony held here in Nishtar Hall.

The cash cheques, Rs20000 per flood affected family, were distributed in a dignified manner. Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali was chief guest.

Officials said that the process of distribution of relief funds was fully made transparent, based on the details received by the district administration. Those whose houses were fully destroyed by the flood were given Rs. 20,000 cash each and Rs10000 each for partial house damage.

In the ceremony presided over by former district nazim Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, FPCCI Vice President Umar Masudur Rehman, regional coordinator FPCCI Sartaj Ahmad Khan, Regional Secretary Khalid Khan, President of the Central Association of Traders Malik Maher Elahi, former Provincial Health Minister Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Mohmand Chamber President Sajjad Ali, Malakand Chamber President Muhammad Shoaib Khan, Flour Dealers Association President Waheed, Shakeel Saraf, Peshawar Chamber President Khalid Farooq Malik, Adnan Jalil, Haji Fazal Elahi, and others were present.

Members of the business community, including office-bearers of the chambers were also present.

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali, speaking on the occasion, said that the flood survivors are our brothers and sisters and providing them any kind of assistance is our mission.

Haji Ghulam Ali, Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Malik Mehr Elahi, Sartaj Ahmed Khan and Maulana Amanullah Haqqani and others also supported the flood victims in their address and assured them of cooperation at every step.

Mayor Zubair Ali said that this flood situation has given us a lesson that we should turn to Allah, the Almighty, and seek His forgiveness.

He said that since the beginning of the flood, he and his colleagues have been engaged in the relief and rehabilitation work.

“First of all, food and clean water were delivered to the flood victims continuously for more than two weeks, while now efforts are being made to rehabilitate them.” He said that if the flood victims are helped in terms of livestock, farming and agriculture, they can stand on their two feet.

He said that the event organized by FPCCI, Central Organization of Traders and Residents of Peshawar for the financial assistance of the flood victims is unprecedented in history. We have always done the politics of service and will continue the politics of service, he said.

