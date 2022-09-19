LUMHS, UNICEF hold maternal health symposium

HYDERABAD: Department of Pediatrics and Gynecology Bilawal Medical College, LUMHS Jamshoro in collaboration with UNICEF & Accelerated Action Plan arranged Maternal Neonatal and Child Health Symposium with the theme “Managing Mother and Child Health in Flood Emergency” at Hyderabad.

While addressing the Inaugural Session as the Chief Guest, Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that it is a high time to implement our infrastructure of Basic Health Delivery system in a better way especially in the rural areas of the province. It is essential to ensure the presence of Health Professionals in the Basic Health Units so that the people can be treated or guided regarding their Health issues in time.

He added that Primary care reduces social inequality in health. Overall the stronger the primary care approach in a country’s health system the better the health outcomes. Action is needed, not just rhetoric.

Health is limited if health systems are build around hospitals and consultant specialists.

He informed that Liaquiat University of Medical & Health Sciences has been arranging Medical Camps on regular basis in the flood affected areas and our health professional teams are trying their level best to provide required medicines and consultation to the people stuck up in the flood areas.

He added that it is obvious that we cannot progress forward and it will be impossible for us as a nation to have a bright future unless we provide optimum health care for our women and children. It is also a fact that due to population over growth and resource constraint we have not been able to provide ideal conditions of health and education to our children.

He added that being in a position to do something we owe to future generation an effort and action which should be able to provide solution to this daunting.

The Vice Chancellor Informed that Evidence shows that more than half early child deaths are due to conditions that could be prevented or treated with access to simple, affordable interventions.

Earlier Prof. Salma Shaikh, delivered a presentation on Optimizing Mother and Child Health in Flood affected Areas,

Dr Sahib Jan Badar discussed on Multi Sectoral Approach to Reduce Stunting under Five Years Children of Sindh.

Dr. Syed Kamal Asghar briefed regarding Improving Newborn Survival Implementation of Key Interventions in Sindh.

