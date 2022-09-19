AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LUMHS, UNICEF hold maternal health symposium

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2022 06:08am
Follow us

HYDERABAD: Department of Pediatrics and Gynecology Bilawal Medical College, LUMHS Jamshoro in collaboration with UNICEF & Accelerated Action Plan arranged Maternal Neonatal and Child Health Symposium with the theme “Managing Mother and Child Health in Flood Emergency” at Hyderabad.

While addressing the Inaugural Session as the Chief Guest, Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that it is a high time to implement our infrastructure of Basic Health Delivery system in a better way especially in the rural areas of the province. It is essential to ensure the presence of Health Professionals in the Basic Health Units so that the people can be treated or guided regarding their Health issues in time.

He added that Primary care reduces social inequality in health. Overall the stronger the primary care approach in a country’s health system the better the health outcomes. Action is needed, not just rhetoric.

Health is limited if health systems are build around hospitals and consultant specialists.

He informed that Liaquiat University of Medical & Health Sciences has been arranging Medical Camps on regular basis in the flood affected areas and our health professional teams are trying their level best to provide required medicines and consultation to the people stuck up in the flood areas.

He added that it is obvious that we cannot progress forward and it will be impossible for us as a nation to have a bright future unless we provide optimum health care for our women and children. It is also a fact that due to population over growth and resource constraint we have not been able to provide ideal conditions of health and education to our children.

He added that being in a position to do something we owe to future generation an effort and action which should be able to provide solution to this daunting.

The Vice Chancellor Informed that Evidence shows that more than half early child deaths are due to conditions that could be prevented or treated with access to simple, affordable interventions.

Earlier Prof. Salma Shaikh, delivered a presentation on Optimizing Mother and Child Health in Flood affected Areas,

Dr Sahib Jan Badar discussed on Multi Sectoral Approach to Reduce Stunting under Five Years Children of Sindh.

Dr. Syed Kamal Asghar briefed regarding Improving Newborn Survival Implementation of Key Interventions in Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

UNICEF LUMHS maternal health symposium

Comments

1000 characters

LUMHS, UNICEF hold maternal health symposium

There will be no debt default despite floods, vows Miftah

SFD confirms one-year extension of $3bn deposit

IMF to work with international community

Govt clueless: Tarin

Income tax returns form: FBR urged to resolve all technical issues

Minister briefed about WB’s RISE-II, PACE-II programmes

Address to UNGA: PM to make a strong case for flood-ravaged Pakistan

Shehbaz meets Nawaz, Dar at Hassan’s office

Tax expert criticises ‘overstaffed’ FBR

Profit rate by CDNS: Retrospective downward revision declared as ‘misrule’

Read more stories