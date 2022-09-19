AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
GE Foundation announces $100,000 grant for flood relief

Published 19 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD: The GE Foundation announced a donation of $100,000 to provide immediate relief to Pakistan, which is currently experiencing extreme flooding across the country. The donation will fund Americares response to the floods and help to provide immediate and direct support to the country’s medical system.

Specifically, the donation will support the rehabilitation of 20 health facilities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province. In addition to the organization’s donation, GE employees can support relief efforts through its Matching Gifts Program.

“We are honored to support our long-standing partner Americares in helping families displaced by the disastrous floods in Pakistan, and hope that this grant will provide relief to impacted communities,” said Linda Boff, President, GE Foundation, and Vice President, GE.

