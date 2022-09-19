Seerat Academy will be restored: Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Sunday called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi here at his office.

The chief minister, while talking on this occasion revealed that the Seerat Academy would be restored and the Muttahida Ulema Board (MUB) would be activated adding that MPhil classes would be started in the Seerat Academy.

He disclosed that MPhil classes would be conducted in collaboration with the prominent Madina University, Jamia Al-Azhar and with other renowned universities of the Islamic world.

He highlighted that after activating MUB the service of religion would be taken from it.

Pervez Elahi apprised that a research work would be done relating to religious curriculum in the Seerat Academy adding that efforts to create harmony between the inter-religion and inter-faith would continue.

He said that the restoration work of flood-hit mosques and madaris would be done.

He underscored that all efforts would be utilised to create national unity for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood affectees.

The CM stated that the Arab countries and their institutions would be given facilitation in providing relief activities for the flood-affected people adding that a transparent mode of action would be formulated to help the flood victims.

On this Occasion, PUC Chairman Maulana Tahir Ashrafi lauded the efforts of CM being made for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected people.

Tahir Ashrafi stated that the services of the CM Punjab for religion would always be remembered and endorsed the decision of the government to bring Muttahida Ulema Board Act.

MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Rasikh Elahi, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, former President Bank Of Punjab Hamesh Khan and senior officials were also present.