Sep 19, 2022
CM approves supply of gas to villages through private sector

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2022 07:02am
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here Sunday accorded a principal approval to project for provision of gas to villages and industries with the cooperation of private sector.

The CM said that LNG Easy Private Limited would provide gas to villages and industries of Punjab, while provincial government would assist the LNG Easy Private Limited in the rural gasification programme.

He added that promotion of green fuel would end environmental pollution in the province. He stated that long overdue demand of the people would be fulfilled by providing gas in the villages with the cooperation of a private sector.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said, “It is our priority to provide environment-friendly green fuel to the people of Punjab.”

On this occasion, LNG Easy Private Limited CEO Mian Yasir Hamid said that practice of cutting down trees and burning wood would end with the provision of gas in the villages. He said that using LNG during cooking would not have any harmful effects to human health. He said that gas for cooking would be supplied to houses through LNG Gas Grid.

Former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Secretary Energy, Chief Operating Officer LNG Private Limited Brigadier Omar Ijaz (retd), GM Operations Fahd Hameed and officials concerned were also present.

