Global, economic transformation: PM’s message has conveyed vision for SCO strategic direction: FO

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit conveyed Pakistan’s vision for the strategic direction of SCO in the face of global political and economic transformation.

“Pakistan’s commitment to the principles and purposes of SCO Charter and to the ‘Shanghai Spirit’ as a core value of SCO was also reaffirmed,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Saturday.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif led the Pakistan delegation to the Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organization held in Samarkand on 15-16 September.

The annual council meeting is the highest forum in SCO where all the strategic decisions regarding the future direction of the Organization are taken.

All eight heads of state/government of SCO member states attended the Summit meeting in person.

“Participation in the Samarkand SCO Summit provided a significant opportunity to present Pakistan’s viewpoint on important national, regional, and global issues. The Prime Minister’s comprehensive engagements with world leaders gathered in Samarkand served to further strengthen our bilateral relations with these countries,” the spokesperson added.

In his statement at SCO, the prime minister presented a compelling case for collective action by SCO countries to combat the ravages of climate change. He shared details of the human tragedy and the massive devastation caused by the climate calamity that struck Pakistan.

The prime minister expressed deep appreciation for the support proffered by SCO leaders for relief and assistance to the people affected by the floods. The SCO leaders expressed their support and solidarity with Pakistan at this critical time.

The president of Uzbekistan on behalf of the Council of Heads of State of SCO appealed to the international community to support Pakistan in overcoming the devastating consequences of the floods.

On the situation in Afghanistan, the prime minister underlined that after 40 years of conflict, there was a real possibility to establish sustainable peace in that country. He called for a new compact between Afghanistan and the international community and the need for constructive engagement with the Afghan interim authorities.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of inclusivity, respect for the human rights of all Afghans including women, and effective counterterrorism action.

He underscored Pakistan’s active role in maintaining regional peace and security, and in counter-terrorism through the SCO-RATS platform.

He highlighted Pakistan’s contribution toward global counter-terrorism and the immense sacrifices and economic losses incurred over the last decades.