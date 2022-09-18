‘Rise in global temperature may cause more rains during next monsoon’

LAHORE: Further rise in planet’s temperature may bring massive rains during the next monsoon, according to a study jointly carried out by the Pakistan Meteorological Department and meteorological agencies of nine other countries.

Credible sources said that the rise in global temperatures from one to two degrees Centigrade has already diverted the monsoon systems toward the Arabian Sea, resulting in heavy rains in Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

They said the sea surface temperatures have started rising with fast changes in the climate, which have put a country like Pakistan at a higher risk.

