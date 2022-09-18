AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Rise in global temperature may cause more rains during next monsoon’

  • Rise in global temperatures from one to two degrees Centigrade has already diverted the monsoon systems toward the Arabian Sea, study says
Recorder Report Published September 18, 2022 Updated September 18, 2022 09:56am
Follow us

LAHORE: Further rise in planet’s temperature may bring massive rains during the next monsoon, according to a study jointly carried out by the Pakistan Meteorological Department and meteorological agencies of nine other countries.

Credible sources said that the rise in global temperatures from one to two degrees Centigrade has already diverted the monsoon systems toward the Arabian Sea, resulting in heavy rains in Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

They said the sea surface temperatures have started rising with fast changes in the climate, which have put a country like Pakistan at a higher risk.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh monsoon rains Balochistan Pakistan Meteorological Department global temperature

Comments

1000 characters

‘Rise in global temperature may cause more rains during next monsoon’

Discos’ consumers to get relief: CPPA-G seeks 22 paisa/unit positive adjustment in Aug FCA

Decision of Mohtasib: President rejects SNGPL representation

ADB’s ongoing sovereign portfolio in Pakistan includes 48 loans worth $8.42bn

PM to visit China in first week of Nov, says minister

Malakand: IK says peacemaking responsibility of federal govt

PTI chief to give protest call within two weeks: Fawad

PM to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Complaints against corrupt taxmen: FBR issues SOP

Global, economic transformation: PM’s message has conveyed vision for SCO strategic direction: FO

SCO final statement stresses need for all sides’ commitment to JCPOA

Read more stories